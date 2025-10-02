Law Schools Begin Requiring AI Use in Application Essays — Redefining the Path to Legal Education

Artificial intelligence is no longer just a topic of classroom discussion — it is now becoming part of the law school application process itself. In a bold move reflecting the profession’s evolving relationship with technology, two U.S. law schools have introduced essay prompts that require applicants to use generative AI tools like ChatGPT as part of their submissions.

The shift marks a first for legal education and signals that law schools are beginning to treat AI literacy as a vital skill for the next generation of lawyers.

🏫 Miami and Michigan Take the Lead

The University of Miami School of Law and the University of Michigan Law School have each rolled out new application options for 2025–2026, but with different approaches to AI use.

What

Where

Search Jobs

University of Miami School of Law

Miami introduced an optional essay where applicants must design a prompt for a generative AI tool. The AI is then tasked with producing a “comprehensive analysis” tied to the applicant’s law school decision-making process. Applicants are also required to submit three to five follow-up prompts that explore the topic in greater depth. According to Katrin Hussmann Schroll , Miami’s Associate Dean of Enrollment Management, the exercise provides valuable insight into how applicants think critically about AI and anticipate its role in their professional future.

Miami introduced an optional essay where applicants must for a generative AI tool. The AI is then tasked with producing a “comprehensive analysis” tied to the applicant’s law school decision-making process. Applicants are also required to submit that explore the topic in greater depth. According to , Miami’s Associate Dean of Enrollment Management, the exercise provides valuable insight into how applicants and anticipate its role in their professional future. University of Michigan Law School

Michigan has taken a different tack. While the school still prohibits applicants from using AI to draft their personal statements or general application essays, it has introduced a special optional question asking applicants to reflect on their use of AI in academic or professional contexts — and to speculate on how they might use such tools in law school and legal practice. Sarah Zearfoss, Michigan’s Senior Assistant Dean, explained that the new question has produced “some quite good ones — and also many that are bland or dull.” Nonetheless, the exercise offers a new lens through which the admissions committee can evaluate candidates’ adaptability and foresight.

📊 Early Applicant Responses

The experiment has already yielded interesting participation patterns:

At Michigan Law , only about 5% of applicants have chosen to tackle the AI-related essay.

, only about of applicants have chosen to tackle the AI-related essay. At Miami Law, uptake has been far stronger, with roughly 45% of applicants opting to submit the AI-required prompt and responses.

These numbers suggest that while curiosity about AI is high, some applicants may remain cautious about experimenting with new formats — particularly at highly selective institutions.

🎯 What Law Schools Hope to Learn

Both schools stress that the AI essay is not about testing applicants’ ability to produce “better” essays with AI. Instead, admissions officials view the exercises as a way to measure:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

AI literacy — whether applicants can thoughtfully engage with new tools.

— whether applicants can thoughtfully engage with new tools. Critical thinking — evaluating how candidates craft prompts and interpret AI-generated responses.

— evaluating how candidates craft prompts and interpret AI-generated responses. Professional maturity — gauging whether applicants can balance enthusiasm for technology with recognition of its limitations.

— gauging whether applicants can balance enthusiasm for technology with recognition of its limitations. Vision for the future — understanding how students expect AI to factor into their future legal careers.

Schroll at Miami has emphasized that the requirement helps admissions officers learn more about how students are preparing for a future in which AI is likely to be ubiquitous in legal practice.

📚 Broader Educational Context

The inclusion of AI in law school applications comes at a moment when AI is becoming embedded in legal education itself. At least eight U.S. law schools have already introduced mandatory AI training into their first-year curriculum. This represents a turning point: legal education is shifting from treating AI as an experimental tool to recognizing it as a core competency.

By introducing AI into the admissions process, Michigan and Miami may be signaling that future law students must not only be capable of using AI, but also of reflecting critically on its strengths, weaknesses, and ethical implications.

⚖️ Challenges and Ethical Considerations

While innovative, these changes raise significant questions:

Assessment Standards : How should admissions officers fairly evaluate prompts and AI-driven essays, given that the AI’s output can vary widely?

: How should admissions officers fairly evaluate prompts and AI-driven essays, given that the AI’s output can vary widely? Equity Concerns : Applicants with more experience using AI may be at an advantage, raising issues of fairness in admissions.

: Applicants with more experience using AI may be at an advantage, raising issues of fairness in admissions. Ethics of AI Reliance : Law schools must carefully distinguish between encouraging AI literacy and discouraging over-reliance on machines for intellectual work.

: Law schools must carefully distinguish between encouraging AI literacy and discouraging over-reliance on machines for intellectual work. Future Regulation: As AI use grows, the American Bar Association and other legal bodies may need to provide clearer guidance on AI in both education and practice.

🔮 What This Means for Future Lawyers

The move by Miami and Michigan underscores a broader message: AI competence will soon be non-negotiable in the legal profession. From document drafting to case research and even courtroom strategy, AI is already reshaping how lawyers practice.

For applicants, embracing these AI essay prompts could demonstrate adaptability, curiosity, and readiness for a rapidly changing profession. For law schools, these exercises offer a glimpse into how well candidates can think critically about the very tools they will be expected to use in their careers.

📌 Conclusion

By weaving AI into the application process, the University of Miami and University of Michigan are sending a clear signal: tomorrow’s lawyers must not only understand the law but also understand the tools transforming it. The experiment may be new, but it reflects a future in which AI literacy will be as fundamental to legal education as writing briefs or conducting oral arguments.

For applicants, the message is simple — law school isn’t just about preparing for the law as it has been practiced, but about preparing for the law as it will be practiced.

As the legal profession embraces AI and reshapes expectations for future lawyers, staying ahead in your career has never been more important. Don’t wait for change to pass you by—explore thousands of exclusive legal job opportunities on LawCrossing and find the next step that matches your skills and ambitions today!

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More