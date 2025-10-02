Breaking News

Former Manhattan Prosecutor in Adams Case Joins Jenner and Block Amid Trump’s Scrutiny
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Former Manhattan Prosecutor in Adams Case Joins Jenner and Block Amid Trump’s Scrutiny

In a significant move that blends high-stakes legal battles with political intrigue, Andrew Rohrbach, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who drew national attention earlier this year for resigning from the Justice Department, has joined Jenner & Block as a partner in New York. His decision to join the firm underscores both his continued commitment to public service values and the firm’s willingness to take on contentious cases despite political pressures.

Resignation from the Adams Case

Rohrbach made headlines in April when he, along with several colleagues from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, refused an order from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The prosecutors believed the directive was improper and inconsistent with standard prosecutorial practice.

Rather than comply, Rohrbach and the others resigned. Their joint statement at the time was firm: “We will not confess wrongdoing when there was none.” The Adams charges were ultimately dropped by the Justice Department, a decision a federal judge later criticized, calling the government’s justification less like a legal rationale and more akin to a political bargain.

  
What
Where


The fallout from that episode cemented Rohrbach’s reputation as a principled prosecutor unwilling to bend under political influence, a quality that likely factored heavily into Jenner & Block’s recruitment decision.

A Career of High-Profile Prosecutions

Before the Adams controversy, Rohrbach built an impressive career handling some of the most challenging cases in the Southern District of New York. He served as co-chief of the general crimes unit, overseeing prosecutions involving fraud, corruption, and organized crime. Among his most notable cases were his roles in the successful prosecutions of Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking and conspiracy, and Michael Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer found guilty of extortion and fraud.

His work established him as a trusted figure within the Manhattan federal prosecutor’s office, known for combining trial skill with a meticulous sense of ethics.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Jenner & Block’s Calculated Hire

By joining Jenner & Block, Rohrbach becomes part of the firm’s investigations, compliance, and defense practice, where he will advise corporations, institutions, and individuals facing complex government inquiries.

In a statement released by the firm, Rohrbach explained his decision: “Jenner & Block has long stood at the forefront of defending the rule of law, even when that stance invites controversy. I look forward to building on that tradition by helping clients navigate today’s most challenging legal issues.”



The hire also represents a strategic move by Jenner & Block itself. The firm has, in recent years, been pulled into the political spotlight as one of five major law firms targeted by executive orders from former President Donald Trump. Those directives accused the firms of weaponizing litigation and enforcing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that Trump opposed.

The executive orders restricted federal contracts and security clearances for lawyers at those firms. However, multiple courts found the restrictions unconstitutional, delivering legal victories to Jenner & Block and its peers. The administration has since appealed, keeping the issue alive.

A Law Firm Under Fire

Jenner & Block has long been recognized for its willingness to take bold stances in politically charged matters. From high-profile pro bono work to representing institutions in government investigations, the firm has built a reputation for standing by its principles even when confronted with political pushback.

Rohrbach’s arrival adds another layer to that narrative. For Jenner & Block, recruiting a prosecutor who resigned in protest rather than compromise his ethics signals its continued alignment with values of independence, accountability, and integrity in the legal system.

Political and Legal Context

The Adams case—and Rohrbach’s resignation—emerged as part of a broader debate about the independence of the Justice Department. Critics accused the administration of undermining prosecutorial discretion by forcing the dismissal of corruption charges against a sitting mayor for political expediency.

For legal observers, Rohrbach’s move into private practice is emblematic of a broader trend: experienced prosecutors who depart government service under contentious circumstances often land at elite firms, where their reputations for independence and rigor add both credibility and value.

Looking Ahead

As Rohrbach transitions into his new role, he will be navigating an increasingly polarized legal landscape. Jenner & Block, already in the crosshairs of political attacks, now gains an attorney with a public profile that embodies resistance to political interference.

For Rohrbach, the move provides an opportunity to expand his career beyond government service, bringing his experience into private practice while continuing to work on matters with public significance. For Jenner & Block, his hire reinforces its standing as a firm that embraces challenging cases and continues to push back against attempts to politicize the legal profession.

Conclusion

The appointment of Andrew Rohrbach as a partner at Jenner & Block is more than just a routine career shift—it represents a convergence of politics, law, and principle. At a time when the independence of the Justice Department remains under scrutiny, Rohrbach’s decision to join a firm targeted by political executive orders signals both resilience and resolve.

As the appeals over Trump’s executive orders unfold, and as Jenner & Block continues to handle high-stakes litigation, Rohrbach’s presence is likely to further cement the firm’s reputation as a defender of the rule of law in the face of political pressure.

Are you inspired by Andrew Rohrbach’s principled stand and his transition into private practice? The legal field is full of opportunities for attorneys who value integrity, advocacy, and career growth. If you’re looking to explore new roles at top firms or expand your career in government investigations, compliance, or litigation, visit LawCrossing.com today. Discover thousands of legal jobs nationwide and take the next step toward your future in law.

Related Items:, , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Commercial Real Estate Attorney

USA-IL-Chicago

Boutique, entrepreneurial law firm with a concentration in real estate and corporate matters is seek...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-PA-Philadelphia

Center City Civil Litigation Defense Firm has immediate openings for Attorneys with at least 1 ...

Apply now

Associate Attorney

USA-TX-Athens

Full-Time Associate Attorney (Business/Real Estate) - DFW/Houston/East Texas Are you ready to adv...

Apply now

General Counsel

USA-CA-Los Angeles

General Counsel Senior Administrative Position Location: Los Angeles Community College Di...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Congress Turns Up the Heat on Paul Weiss, Kirkland and Ellis Over Trump-Era Legal Agreements Congress Turns Up the Heat on Paul Weiss, Kirkland and Ellis Over Trump-Era Legal Agreements
Legal News

Congress Turns Up the Heat on Paul Weiss, Kirkland and Ellis Over Trump-Era Legal Agreements
Prestige Meets Lifestyle: The Best Firms to Work for in 2025 Prestige Meets Lifestyle: The Best Firms to Work for in 2025
Legal Career Resources

Prestige Meets Lifestyle: The Best Firms to Work for in 2025
Where the Jobs Are in 2026: BCG Attorney Search Unveils Marketability Rankings Where the Jobs Are in 2026: BCG Attorney Search Unveils Marketability Rankings
Legal Career Resources

Where the Jobs Are in 2026: BCG Attorney Search Unveils Marketability Rankings
K and L Gates Closes Beijing Office Amid Biglaw’s Broader Retreat from China K and L Gates Closes Beijing Office Amid Biglaw’s Broader Retreat from China
Breaking News

K and L Gates Closes Beijing Office Amid Biglaw’s Broader Retreat from China
Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Withhold $4 Billion in Foreign Aid Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Withhold $4 Billion in Foreign Aid
Legal News

Supreme Court Allows Trump Administration to Withhold $4 Billion in Foreign Aid
Standard Chartered Secures Legal Win as U.S. Judge Dismisses Terror Financing Claims Standard Chartered Secures Legal Win as U.S. Judge Dismisses Terror Financing Claims
Legal News

Standard Chartered Secures Legal Win as U.S. Judge Dismisses Terror Financing Claims
2025-2026 Complete Attorney Compensation Report — The Definitive Guide to Legal Salaries 2025-2026 Complete Attorney Compensation Report — The Definitive Guide to Legal Salaries
Legal Career Resources

2025-2026 Complete Attorney Compensation Report — The Definitive Guide to Legal Salaries
Legal Giants Dominate: BigLaw Firms Report Unprecedented Profits Legal Giants Dominate: BigLaw Firms Report Unprecedented Profits
Legal News

Legal Giants Dominate: BigLaw Firms Report Unprecedented Profits
Anti-Woke Startup Takes BigLaw to Court in High-Stakes Malpractice Battle Anti-Woke Startup Takes BigLaw to Court in High-Stakes Malpractice Battle
Legal News

Anti-Woke Startup Takes BigLaw to Court in High-Stakes Malpractice Battle
Associates Call Out Law Firm Tech Woes: Communication Breakdown Hurts Productivity Associates Call Out Law Firm Tech Woes: Communication Breakdown Hurts Productivity
Lawyers

Associates Call Out Law Firm Tech Woes: Communication Breakdown Hurts Productivity

Legal Career Resources

October 3, 2025 From Chaos to Credibility: Starting a Law Firm on Short Notice in 2025

The legal profession in 2025 looks very different from the one most attorneys entered a decade ago. Economic pressures, client expectations, artificial intelligence, and new modes of practice are reshaping how lawyers work. More attorneys are leaving established firms—sometimes voluntarily, […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top