Former Manhattan Prosecutor in Adams Case Joins Jenner and Block Amid Trump’s Scrutiny

In a significant move that blends high-stakes legal battles with political intrigue, Andrew Rohrbach, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor who drew national attention earlier this year for resigning from the Justice Department, has joined Jenner & Block as a partner in New York. His decision to join the firm underscores both his continued commitment to public service values and the firm’s willingness to take on contentious cases despite political pressures.

Resignation from the Adams Case

Rohrbach made headlines in April when he, along with several colleagues from the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, refused an order from Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The prosecutors believed the directive was improper and inconsistent with standard prosecutorial practice.

Rather than comply, Rohrbach and the others resigned. Their joint statement at the time was firm: “We will not confess wrongdoing when there was none.” The Adams charges were ultimately dropped by the Justice Department, a decision a federal judge later criticized, calling the government’s justification less like a legal rationale and more akin to a political bargain.

The fallout from that episode cemented Rohrbach’s reputation as a principled prosecutor unwilling to bend under political influence, a quality that likely factored heavily into Jenner & Block’s recruitment decision.

A Career of High-Profile Prosecutions

Before the Adams controversy, Rohrbach built an impressive career handling some of the most challenging cases in the Southern District of New York. He served as co-chief of the general crimes unit, overseeing prosecutions involving fraud, corruption, and organized crime. Among his most notable cases were his roles in the successful prosecutions of Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking and conspiracy, and Michael Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer found guilty of extortion and fraud.

His work established him as a trusted figure within the Manhattan federal prosecutor’s office, known for combining trial skill with a meticulous sense of ethics.

Jenner & Block’s Calculated Hire

By joining Jenner & Block, Rohrbach becomes part of the firm’s investigations, compliance, and defense practice, where he will advise corporations, institutions, and individuals facing complex government inquiries.

In a statement released by the firm, Rohrbach explained his decision: “Jenner & Block has long stood at the forefront of defending the rule of law, even when that stance invites controversy. I look forward to building on that tradition by helping clients navigate today’s most challenging legal issues.”

The hire also represents a strategic move by Jenner & Block itself. The firm has, in recent years, been pulled into the political spotlight as one of five major law firms targeted by executive orders from former President Donald Trump. Those directives accused the firms of weaponizing litigation and enforcing diversity, equity, and inclusion policies that Trump opposed.

The executive orders restricted federal contracts and security clearances for lawyers at those firms. However, multiple courts found the restrictions unconstitutional, delivering legal victories to Jenner & Block and its peers. The administration has since appealed, keeping the issue alive.

A Law Firm Under Fire

Jenner & Block has long been recognized for its willingness to take bold stances in politically charged matters. From high-profile pro bono work to representing institutions in government investigations, the firm has built a reputation for standing by its principles even when confronted with political pushback.

Rohrbach’s arrival adds another layer to that narrative. For Jenner & Block, recruiting a prosecutor who resigned in protest rather than compromise his ethics signals its continued alignment with values of independence, accountability, and integrity in the legal system.

Political and Legal Context

The Adams case—and Rohrbach’s resignation—emerged as part of a broader debate about the independence of the Justice Department. Critics accused the administration of undermining prosecutorial discretion by forcing the dismissal of corruption charges against a sitting mayor for political expediency.

For legal observers, Rohrbach’s move into private practice is emblematic of a broader trend: experienced prosecutors who depart government service under contentious circumstances often land at elite firms, where their reputations for independence and rigor add both credibility and value.

Looking Ahead

As Rohrbach transitions into his new role, he will be navigating an increasingly polarized legal landscape. Jenner & Block, already in the crosshairs of political attacks, now gains an attorney with a public profile that embodies resistance to political interference.

For Rohrbach, the move provides an opportunity to expand his career beyond government service, bringing his experience into private practice while continuing to work on matters with public significance. For Jenner & Block, his hire reinforces its standing as a firm that embraces challenging cases and continues to push back against attempts to politicize the legal profession.

Conclusion

The appointment of Andrew Rohrbach as a partner at Jenner & Block is more than just a routine career shift—it represents a convergence of politics, law, and principle. At a time when the independence of the Justice Department remains under scrutiny, Rohrbach’s decision to join a firm targeted by political executive orders signals both resilience and resolve.

As the appeals over Trump’s executive orders unfold, and as Jenner & Block continues to handle high-stakes litigation, Rohrbach’s presence is likely to further cement the firm’s reputation as a defender of the rule of law in the face of political pressure.

