Boies Schiller and Dentons Secure Major Win as Racketeering Suit From Former Client Dismissed
Boies Schiller and Dentons Secure Major Win as Racketeering Suit From Former Client Dismissed

Two of the nation’s most prominent law firms, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and Dentons US, have prevailed in a closely watched case after a federal judge dismissed a sweeping racketeering and fraud lawsuit brought by a former client. The decision delivers a significant victory for the firms, which had faced allegations of misconduct tied to an international power contract dispute.

Case Background

The lawsuit was filed by Frank Corsini and his affiliated companies, who specialize in developing power plants in West Africa. Corsini had retained Dentons in 2021 to negotiate a power purchase agreement with Senelec, Senegal’s state-owned electricity provider. According to Corsini, Dentons assured him that the agreement was valid and enforceable, even though it had not received formal approval from Senelec’s board.

When disputes later arose, Corsini turned to Boies Schiller, which represented him in arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). In that proceeding, a tribunal ultimately found that the contract was not legally binding and that Senelec had no obligation to honor it.

  
Following the unfavorable arbitration ruling, Corsini launched a U.S. federal lawsuit seeking nearly $900 million in damages. The complaint accused Dentons and Boies Schiller of misconduct, including fraud, perjury, extortion, obstruction of justice, and violations of federal racketeering laws. Both firms denied the claims and filed motions to dismiss.

The Court’s Decision

On September 30, Chief U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain of the Southern District of New York ruled decisively in favor of the law firms. In a strongly worded opinion, Judge Swain dismissed the complaint with prejudice, meaning Corsini and his companies are barred from refiling the same claims.

The judge emphasized that the plaintiffs’ arguments were legally insufficient and that their opposition to the firms’ dismissal motions was largely cursory, effectively conceding the points raised by the defense. “The complaint fails to state any viable claim under the federal racketeering statute or common law fraud,” the ruling noted.

This outcome not only eliminates the immediate litigation threat but also marks a substantial reputational defense for Boies Schiller and Dentons, both of which have faced public scrutiny over the allegations.

Reaction From the Parties

  • A spokesperson for Boies Schiller expressed satisfaction with the court’s ruling, calling it “a complete vindication of the firm’s handling of this matter.”
  • Dentons declined to comment publicly, consistent with its standard approach to pending or concluded client disputes.
  • The plaintiffs, represented by attorney Paul Batista, announced plans to appeal the ruling to the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, signaling that the legal battle may not be entirely over.

Why This Ruling Matters

The dismissal underscores the high legal threshold for pursuing racketeering claims against law firms. Under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), plaintiffs must show not only fraudulent conduct but also a coordinated pattern of criminal activity. Courts routinely apply these standards strictly, making RICO claims difficult to sustain.



Additionally, the decision reflects the judiciary’s unwillingness to extend racketeering liability to disputes that are more appropriately characterized as contractual disagreements or professional malpractice claims. By framing the case as a $900 million racketeering action, Corsini attempted to elevate a business dispute into a sweeping criminal-style lawsuit. The court’s rejection serves as a reminder that not all grievances against counsel rise to that level.

Implications for Legal Practice

For law firms, this case highlights the importance of clear client communications, particularly in cross-border deals involving government entities. Even when lawyers provide cautious advice, clients may interpret it differently, especially when significant financial investments are at stake.

For clients, the ruling illustrates the risks of overreliance on assurances when underlying agreements lack formal approvals. In this instance, the absence of Senelec board authorization proved fatal to Corsini’s business expectations, and subsequent attempts to shift liability to his attorneys failed in court.

What Comes Next

Corsini’s announced appeal to the Second Circuit means the dispute will continue in some form, though appellate courts are generally reluctant to revive claims dismissed as fundamentally flawed. Unless the plaintiffs can demonstrate a clear legal error by the district court, the dismissal is likely to stand.

Nevertheless, the case is a reminder of the exposure large law firms face when representing clients in high-stakes international transactions. Even unsuccessful lawsuits can impose heavy litigation costs, reputational risks, and client relationship challenges.

Conclusion

The dismissal of Corsini’s racketeering claims represents a decisive win for Boies Schiller Flexner and Dentons, affirming their defense strategies and reinforcing judicial skepticism toward expansive RICO theories applied to attorney conduct. While the plaintiffs plan to appeal, the ruling marks a significant milestone in the dispute and offers valuable lessons for both lawyers and clients engaged in complex international deals.

