The Best BigLaw Firms of 2025: How Summer Associates Ranked Their Experiences

Every year, law students step into the world of BigLaw through summer associate programs, giving them a first look at life inside some of the nation’s most powerful firms. For many, this experience determines where they will begin their careers after graduation. In 2025, summer associates shared their feedback on everything from firm reputation and mentorship to compensation, technology, and values. Their responses created a clear picture of which firms stood out — and why.

🌟 What Today’s Summer Associates Value

This year’s cohort entered their summer roles with priorities shaped by a rapidly evolving legal industry. While past generations may have emphasized prestige, pay, and perks, today’s summer associates are weighing a more complex mix of factors.

1. Reputation Still Matters.

Students remain highly motivated to secure positions at firms with respected reputations. A firm’s standing in the marketplace and its track record with high-profile cases still play a significant role in decision-making.

What

Where

Search Jobs

2. AI in the Workplace.

The integration of artificial intelligence into legal practice is now impossible to ignore. Many firms encouraged associates to explore AI-driven research and drafting tools, while others approached AI with more caution. For law students, the issue is double-edged: they are intrigued by the efficiency gains but wary of what automation might mean for entry-level opportunities.

3. Social and Political Pressures.

Law students also paid close attention to how firms respond to external political and social issues. A notable portion of associates — 31% — reported that a firm’s response to political or social pressures “moderately” influences their decision to join. Another 21% said it “significantly” matters, while 13% described it as “extensively” influential. These numbers highlight the growing importance of values and public accountability in law firm culture.

4. Compensation and Job Security.

Summer associates earned an average of $4,350 per week during their 2025 programs. While the pay is generous, what mattered most was the security of full-time offers. According to the survey, 91% of participants already had or expected to receive offers to return after graduation — a reassuring statistic for students entering a highly competitive field.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

When asked to rank their experiences, summer associates highlighted the following firms as standouts:

These firms excelled across multiple categories, from providing meaningful assignments to ensuring consistent mentorship. Students also praised the culture of inclusion, the quality of training, and the balance between professional work and social engagement.

Notably, Choate Hall & Stewart and Proskauer Rose led the pack by combining top-notch work assignments with robust mentorship structures and memorable social programming.

🎉 Beyond the Work: Perks and Events

While substance mattered most, summer associates also reported enjoying the wide variety of perks and events firms organized to build camaraderie. Boat cruises, private sports boxes, and cultural outings added a personal touch to the summer experience.

These events, while fun, also served an important function: helping law students feel integrated into the firm’s culture and building relationships with both peers and senior attorneys.

🔍 Why These Rankings Matter

The survey’s results reveal several important insights for law firms looking to attract and retain top talent:

Mentorship is critical. Students want guidance and feedback from senior lawyers, not just research assignments.

Students want guidance and feedback from senior lawyers, not just research assignments. AI strategy is unavoidable. Firms that fail to articulate how they are addressing the rise of AI risk losing credibility with younger lawyers.

Firms that fail to articulate how they are addressing the rise of AI risk losing credibility with younger lawyers. Values matter. A firm’s handling of social and political issues can affect its ability to recruit — especially among the next generation of lawyers.

A firm’s handling of social and political issues can affect its ability to recruit — especially among the next generation of lawyers. Offers equal trust. Firms that give clear signals about full-time employment are more likely to earn student loyalty.

🔮 The Future of Recruiting in BigLaw

For law firms, the message from 2025’s summer associates is clear: prestige and compensation are necessary, but not sufficient. Students are looking for workplaces where they will grow as professionals, work on meaningful matters, and feel proud of their firm’s values and direction.

Summer programs, once seen as a mere formality, are now a proving ground for firms to demonstrate not just what they do, but who they are. Those that succeed in offering a balanced mix of mentorship, innovation, and integrity will continue to attract the best talent from America’s law schools.

✅ Final Takeaway

The 2025 summer associate rankings show that the next generation of lawyers is thoughtful, discerning, and attuned to the realities of today’s legal marketplace. Firms like Choate, Proskauer, and Arnold & Porter are leading the way by meeting — and in some cases exceeding — these evolving expectations.

For students preparing for their own careers, these rankings are more than a list; they are a roadmap to the kinds of firms that are listening, adapting, and thriving in a changing world.

Are you inspired by the firms topping the 2025 summer associate rankings? If you’re ready to find the right place to launch or advance your legal career, start exploring thousands of opportunities today. Visit LawCrossing — the nation’s most comprehensive legal job board — and discover the firm that’s the best fit for you.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More