New Partner Compensation Report Reveals Practice Area Gaps — Corporate Leads, Employment Trails
BCG Attorney Search has published its latest analysis on partner compensation across major legal practice areas, and the results highlight striking differences by specialization. According to the 2024 data, Corporate law partners lead the pack with average compensation of $1.922 million, while Employment/Labor partners trail with an average of $929,000.

This compensation breakdown offers vital insight for law firms structuring pay, and for attorneys deciding where to build or shift their practice. Below is a practice-area snapshot with key takeaways.

Learn more from this guide: Law Firm Partner Compensation by Practice Area: Corporate, Litigation & IP Pay Analysis 2025-2026

  
💼 Corporate Law: Top Earnings by a Wide Margin

  • Average Compensation: $1.922 million
  • Drivers: High-value transactions (M&A, private equity, capital markets), sophisticated deal structures, high billing rates
  • Top Performers: Partners who originate or lead deal work may see compensation well beyond the average, with the opportunity to reach into multi-million dollar ranges

Corporate practice remains the most lucrative area, primarily because of the size, scale, and profitability of transactional work. At elite firms, originators and rainmakers in corporate practices can command exceptional earnings.

🧩 Intellectual Property: High Reward in a Niche Field

  • Average Compensation: ~$1.49 million
  • Specialized Segment Bonuses: Patent litigation, licensing, and transactions in tech or biotech often pay premium rates
  • Skills Premium: Partners with technical backgrounds (e.g. engineering, life sciences) often earn more
  • Growth Context: With innovation, AI, and digital rights rising, the demand for IP expertise makes this a strong sector for firm growth

While IP doesn’t quite match the heights of corporate compensation on average, its niche nature and high barriers to entry enable partners to command strong premiums, especially in key innovation markets.

⚖️ Litigation: Stable, Competitive, But Variable

  • Average Compensation: ~$1.37 million
  • Specialty Premiums: Complex commercial litigation, securities, class actions, white collar, and international arbitration work can push compensation higher
  • Challenges: Long case durations, variable outcome risk, client pressure on billing rates
  • Opportunities: Partners with a strong reputation and track record in high-stakes litigation often outperform general litigation peers

Litigation remains a core pillar of law firm practice. The variability of outcomes and revenue timing can make it less predictable, but exceptional litigators continue to earn at the top end of the scale.

📊 Other Practice Areas & Comparisons

The report covers additional fields beyond these three keystones. For instance:

  • Real Estate sees more modest averages (around $1.05 million) depending on local markets and development trends.
  • Tax & ERISA practices reflect specialization premiums, often hovering near $953,000.
  • Employment/Labor remains the lowest among major practices with average compensation of $929,000 — though top practitioners in class actions or executive-side matters can exceed norms.

Across the spectrum, differences between practice areas underscore how market dynamics, client willingness to pay, and the complexity of legal specialization drive partner earnings.

🧭 Strategic Takeaways for Firms & Partners

1. Specialization matters
Firms that build strength in high-value areas—corporate, IP, high-stakes litigation—are more likely to command premium billing and compensation leverage.

2. Reward origination & talent
Because success in partner compensation increasingly ties to originating and maintaining client relationships, firms should align compensation models accordingly.

3. Balance portfolio risk
Firms should ideally maintain a mix of practice areas to buffer volatility—transaction markets can slow, litigation may ebb, so diversity helps stabilize revenue.

4. Invest in technical and niche skills
IP and specialty fields offer opportunity for differentiation. Encouraging lawyers to develop domain expertise (e.g. life sciences, cybersecurity) can pay dividends.

5. Monitor internal equity & morale
Large gaps between practice area pay can create tension; firms must manage transparency, fairness, and career paths across specialties.

