Elite BigLaw Partners Now Earning $25M+ Annually

BCG Attorney Search has released its highly anticipated study, “Elite Law Firm Partners Earning $25M+: Top Rainmaker Compensation Analysis 2025–2026,” showing that the very top echelon of BigLaw partners are now pulling in compensation packages between $25 million and $30 million per year. These figures highlight the extraordinary value of rainmakers—partners whose ability to attract and retain clients fuels firm revenues on an unprecedented scale.

Elite Law Firm Partners Earning $25M+ Top Rainmaker Compensation Analysis 2025-2026

📊 Who’s Reaching the $25M Club?

According to the report, firms such as Kirkland & Ellis, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Latham & Watkins are among those compensating their leading partners in this elite pay bracket.

At Kirkland & Ellis , certain private equity and M&A partners exceed the $25M threshold.

, certain private equity and M&A partners exceed the $25M threshold. Simpson Thacher provides large guarantees for top performers, with many achieving upper-end compensation through origination credit and client relationships.

provides large guarantees for top performers, with many achieving upper-end compensation through origination credit and client relationships. Latham & Watkins continues to reward high-profile dealmakers and litigators who drive billions in annual revenue.

💼 What It Takes to Earn $25M+

Rainmakers reaching these levels typically bring in $20M+ annually in client originations. Their success stems from:

Decades-long client relationships across multiple practice areas.

Leadership in high-value sectors like private equity, M&A, capital markets, litigation, antitrust, and IP disputes.

Books of business that are often portable—making them highly sought after in the lateral hiring market.

🌍 Geographic Hotspots

The report notes that New York City remains the epicenter of $25M+ partner earnings, particularly in corporate and finance law.

California partners—especially in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles—also command huge pay in tech, IP, and venture capital work, though fewer breach the $25M mark.

partners—especially in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles—also command huge pay in tech, IP, and venture capital work, though fewer breach the $25M mark. Secondary markets like Chicago, Washington D.C., and Texas feature high-earning rainmakers but generally below the elite tier.

💡 Compensation Structures

These packages are not just base salaries—they often include:

Guaranteed minimums in the tens of millions.

in the tens of millions. Performance bonuses tied to originations and firm profitability.

tied to originations and firm profitability. Equity shares in firm profits.

in firm profits. Deferred compensation and retention incentives to lock in talent long-term.

⚠️ The Bigger Picture

The rise of $25M+ partners highlights both opportunity and risk:

Firms are competing fiercely in the lateral hiring arms race , offering unprecedented guarantees.

, offering unprecedented guarantees. The widening pay gap between rainmakers and average partners could create internal friction.

Sustainability remains a concern, as downturns in deal flow or litigation could test these high compensation models.

🧭 Takeaway for Aspiring Partners

This analysis reinforces a key message: rainmaking drives compensation. Attorneys who cultivate portable client relationships, specialize in high-value practice areas, and strategically position themselves in major markets stand the best chance of reaching the legal profession’s financial pinnacle.

