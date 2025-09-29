The 2026 U.S. Attorney Salary Landscape Is Here

JDJournal is excited to share the most comprehensive report yet on U.S. attorney compensation, offering an in-depth look at salaries across every region, practice area, and seniority level. This definitive guide reveals how much attorneys are earning in BigLaw, midsize firms, boutiques, and beyond — arming lawyers, law students, and legal recruiters with the data they need to make informed career and hiring decisions.

Learn more from this report: The Definitive 2026 Guide to Attorney Salaries in the United States: Comprehensive Law Firm Compensation Data by Practice Area, Region, and Level

Highlights You Can’t Miss

First-year associates at BigLaw now command a base of $225,000 , plus bonuses — a leap that underscores how high-tier firms continue to set the market tone.

now command a base of , plus bonuses — a leap that underscores how high-tier firms continue to set the market tone. Across practice areas, Antitrust (+25 %), Securities (+22 %), and IP Litigation (+20 %) lead compensation premiums over general practice.

lead compensation premiums over general practice. Geographic disparity remains stark : for example, attorneys in Washington, D.C. average $238,990 , far above many secondary markets.

: for example, attorneys in Washington, D.C. average , far above many secondary markets. Firm size matters:

• BigLaw (1,000+ attorneys) continues to offer sky-high compensation, including multi-million dollar equity partner returns.

• AmLaw 200 and large regional firms also post competitive rates, though with more moderated upside.

• Midsize and small firms offer more variable ranges, reflecting local market realities and practice mix.

🏛 Practice Areas & Levels: Where You Earn

This report drills deep into how practice specialization and seniority affect earnings:

Top-paying specializations : antitrust, securities, IP litigation, and major transactional practices command meaningful premiums.

: antitrust, securities, IP litigation, and major transactional practices command meaningful premiums. Career progression in BigLaw :

• 1st year: base $225,000 + bonus

• Mid-level associates: compensation grows steeply with bonuses

• Senior/8th-year associates and above: combined compensation over $400,000, with bonus structures growing in impact

: • 1st year: base $225,000 + bonus • Mid-level associates: compensation grows steeply with bonuses • Senior/8th-year associates and above: combined compensation over $400,000, with bonus structures growing in impact Equity partners at elite firms frequently see multi-million dollar total compensation, driven by profit sharing, firm performance, and client portfolios.

📍 Regional & Market Variance

The report underscores that where you practice can matter as much as what you practice:

Major legal markets (New York, D.C., San Francisco) command premium pay, justified by cost-of-living and demand.

Secondary and regional markets still offer attractive roles, especially when adjusted for regional cost differences and quality-of-life tradeoffs.

Remote and hybrid work models are pressuring firms to reconsider location-based pay adjustments — a trend to watch.

👩‍⚖️ In-House & Government Outlook

Although the core of the report centers on law firms, it also touches on alternative legal pathways:

In-house counsel compensation now approaches 75 % of BigLaw levels , especially for senior roles — offering a balance between earning and lifestyle.

compensation now approaches , especially for senior roles — offering a balance between earning and lifestyle. Government legal work, while lower in pay, offers stability and benefits. On average, government roles pay about 27 % of BigLaw benchmarks but provide greater work-life balance.

🚀 What This Means for You

For attorneys, law students, and legal recruiters, this latest compensation guide is a critical reference:

Benchmark your offers — don’t accept less than what the market commands

— don’t accept less than what the market commands Choose your specialization wisely — lucrative practice areas pay off

— lucrative practice areas pay off Mind your market — location and firm size drive compensation orders of magnitude

— location and firm size drive compensation orders of magnitude Value your trajectory — progression to partnership is where the real upside lies

