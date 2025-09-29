Legal Career Resources

The 2026 U.S. Attorney Salary Landscape Is Here
JDJournal is excited to share the most comprehensive report yet on U.S. attorney compensation, offering an in-depth look at salaries across every region, practice area, and seniority level. This definitive guide reveals how much attorneys are earning in BigLaw, midsize firms, boutiques, and beyond — arming lawyers, law students, and legal recruiters with the data they need to make informed career and hiring decisions.

Learn more from this report: The Definitive 2026 Guide to Attorney Salaries in the United States: Comprehensive Law Firm Compensation Data by Practice Area, Region, and Level

Highlights You Can’t Miss

  • First-year associates at BigLaw now command a base of $225,000, plus bonuses — a leap that underscores how high-tier firms continue to set the market tone.
  • Across practice areas, Antitrust (+25 %), Securities (+22 %), and IP Litigation (+20 %) lead compensation premiums over general practice.
  • Geographic disparity remains stark: for example, attorneys in Washington, D.C. average $238,990, far above many secondary markets.
  • Firm size matters:
      • BigLaw (1,000+ attorneys) continues to offer sky-high compensation, including multi-million dollar equity partner returns.
      • AmLaw 200 and large regional firms also post competitive rates, though with more moderated upside.
      • Midsize and small firms offer more variable ranges, reflecting local market realities and practice mix.

🏛 Practice Areas & Levels: Where You Earn

This report drills deep into how practice specialization and seniority affect earnings:

  
What
Where


  • Top-paying specializations: antitrust, securities, IP litigation, and major transactional practices command meaningful premiums.
  • Career progression in BigLaw:
      • 1st year: base $225,000 + bonus
      • Mid-level associates: compensation grows steeply with bonuses
      • Senior/8th-year associates and above: combined compensation over $400,000, with bonus structures growing in impact
  • Equity partners at elite firms frequently see multi-million dollar total compensation, driven by profit sharing, firm performance, and client portfolios.

📍 Regional & Market Variance

The report underscores that where you practice can matter as much as what you practice:

  • Major legal markets (New York, D.C., San Francisco) command premium pay, justified by cost-of-living and demand.
  • Secondary and regional markets still offer attractive roles, especially when adjusted for regional cost differences and quality-of-life tradeoffs.
  • Remote and hybrid work models are pressuring firms to reconsider location-based pay adjustments — a trend to watch.

👩‍⚖️ In-House & Government Outlook

Although the core of the report centers on law firms, it also touches on alternative legal pathways:

  • In-house counsel compensation now approaches 75 % of BigLaw levels, especially for senior roles — offering a balance between earning and lifestyle.
  • Government legal work, while lower in pay, offers stability and benefits. On average, government roles pay about 27 % of BigLaw benchmarks but provide greater work-life balance.

🚀 What This Means for You

For attorneys, law students, and legal recruiters, this latest compensation guide is a critical reference:

  • Benchmark your offers — don’t accept less than what the market commands
  • Choose your specialization wisely — lucrative practice areas pay off
  • Mind your market — location and firm size drive compensation orders of magnitude
  • Value your trajectory — progression to partnership is where the real upside lies

Learn more from this report: The Definitive 2026 Guide to Attorney Salaries in the United States: Comprehensive Law Firm Compensation Data by Practice Area, Region, and Level

Legal Career Resources

October 1, 2025 BigLaw Lateral Salary Guide Reveals Vast Pay Swings by Practice Area

BCG Attorney Search has released its updated BigLaw Lateral Salary Guide, providing attorneys with detailed insights into how compensation varies by practice area, career stage, and geography. The findings confirm that specialization and timing are crucial factors in determining pay […]

read more

