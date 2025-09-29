Legal Career Resources

New BCG Report Warns Attorneys to Prepare for Potential Layoffs Amid Market Shifts
The legal industry has seen nearly two decades of workforce turbulence, and a new report from BCG Attorney Search urges U.S. attorneys to be proactive in safeguarding their careers. The Legal Industry Layoff Report (2008–2026) provides a comprehensive look at how law firm layoffs have evolved since the 2008 financial crisis and what lawyers can do today to remain competitive in an unpredictable market.

Learn more from this report: The Legal Industry Layoff Report (2008–2026) What Every U.S. Attorney Must Know to Protect Their Career in an Unstable Market

Nearly 30,000 Attorneys Affected Since 2008

The report reveals that more than 28,000 attorneys have lost their jobs during major economic downturns, with 2009 marking the highest single-year total at 5,600 layoffs. Additional waves followed during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the tech-sector downturn of 2022–2023, with “stealth layoffs” — terminations disguised as performance-based decisions — becoming increasingly common, now making up an estimated 70% of all reductions.

  
Practice Area Stability Matters

Not all lawyers are equally vulnerable. The report ranks practice areas by their stability during downturns, identifying bankruptcy, employment, and healthcare law as among the safest fields. By contrast, highly cyclical areas like M&A, private equity, and capital markets face the steepest contraction risk during slowdowns.

How Firms Decide Who Stays and Who Goes

BCG’s research introduces a Layoff Resilience Score that rates firms on historical layoff frequency, transparency, severance generosity, and treatment of junior attorneys. Attorneys are encouraged to assess their current firm’s resilience and watch for early warning signs, including declining billable hours, partner departures, and hiring freezes.

Survival Strategies for Attorneys

The report recommends a “30-60-90 day action plan” for attorneys concerned about job security:

  • First 30 days: Evaluate your firm’s health, review your practice area’s stability, and strengthen recruiter connections.
  • Days 31–60: Update your resume, deepen expertise in recession-resistant practice areas, and build cross-practice relationships.
  • Days 61–90: Expand your professional network, explore lateral opportunities, and create a financial contingency plan.

Market Outlook

While the U.S. legal market remains profitable overall, economic uncertainty and rising operational costs could lead to renewed layoffs if demand cools. The report emphasizes that attorneys who build technical expertise, invest in internal networking, and develop business-generation skills stand the best chance of weathering downturns.

