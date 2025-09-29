Breaking News

Meta Faces Antitrust Showdown: Startup Alleges Instagram Shopping Is an Illegal Monopoly
Meta Faces Antitrust Showdown: Startup Alleges Instagram Shopping Is an Illegal Monopoly

Meta Platforms faces a fresh legal battle as London-based startup Ollywan Limited has filed a federal antitrust lawsuit accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the tag-based shopping market by allegedly copying Ollywan’s proprietary concepts for Instagram Shopping.

The complaint, lodged in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, contends that Meta misused its dominant position in social media to foreclose competition in a market now estimated at over $2 billion annually.

📄 What the Complaint Alleges

  • Ollywan claims that around 2015, its CEO shared a confidential business plan with Meta executives for an app named Winstag — a photo platform integrating affiliate shopping and product tagging. Within six weeks of Winstag’s public launch (in 2016), Meta is alleged to have launched Instagram Shopping with very similar features.
  • The lawsuit asserts Meta deliberately thwarted Winstag’s growth, even filing trademark objections over the “Winstag” name as part of “pretextual enforcement” to limit adoption.
  • After Winstag shut down in 2023, Ollywan seeks unspecified monetary damages and injunctive relief to restrain Meta from continuing alleged anti-competitive conduct.
  • Meta has not issued a public response; Ollywan’s legal team likewise has not yet responded publicly.

🌍 Legal Context: Meta and Antitrust Pressures

This lawsuit broadens the pressure on Meta, which is already navigating several high-stakes legal challenges:

  
What
Where


  • The FTC’s ongoing case against Meta, filed in 2020, alleges that Meta holds monopoly power in personal social networking, and seeks to unwind its acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp.
  • Meta has challenged the FTC’s definitions of market boundaries, arguing that the government’s narrow “friends-and-family social networking” market excludes legitimate competitors like TikTok and YouTube.
  • Meta has also asked the court to dismiss—or rule in its favor early—on grounds that the FTC has not met its burden of proof.
  • Earlier rulings have required Meta to stand trial: in Nov 2024, a judge denied full dismissal and allowed the FTC’s claim to proceed.

Importantly, this newest Ollywan case differs: rather than challenging Meta’s core social media dominance, it targets its commercial integration of shopping within Instagram and the way Meta may have leveraged its platform to stifle a competitor in that ancillary market.

⚖️ Why This Lawsuit Could Matter

  1. Expansion of antitrust theories: The case draws attention to how major platforms might extend dominance into adjacent markets (here, tag-based commerce).
  2. Empowerment of startups: A favorable ruling might embolden other small firms to challenge alleged overreach by Big Tech on grounds of IP, competition, or appropriation.
  3. Legal burdens for Meta: If courts allow this case to proceed past procedural defenses, Meta would need to defend both its social network dominance and its commercial integration strategy.

🔍 What to Watch Next

  • Will Meta file a motion to dismiss or seek jurisdictional transfer early in the case?
  • Will the court accept the complaint’s theory of copying business concepts and competitive foreclosure in the tag-based shopping niche?
  • How might this proceeding intersect with the broader FTC case — might rulings or discovery overlap?
  • Could a judge construe the shopping features as part of a broader social commerce market, or treat them as a distinct competitive product line?

October 1, 2025 BigLaw Lateral Salary Guide Reveals Vast Pay Swings by Practice Area

BCG Attorney Search has released its updated BigLaw Lateral Salary Guide, providing attorneys with detailed insights into how compensation varies by practice area, career stage, and geography. The findings confirm that specialization and timing are crucial factors in determining pay […]

read more

