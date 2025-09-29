Law Schools Go High-Tech: Mandatory AI Certification Now Part of Legal Education

Legal education is stepping boldly into the future as another U.S. law school has announced it will make AI certification mandatory for all students — a move that cements artificial intelligence as an essential competency for tomorrow’s attorneys. This shift reflects the legal industry’s rapid evolution, where lawyers are now expected not only to master statutes and case law but also to understand, evaluate, and responsibly use AI in practice.

Mississippi College School of Law Leads the Southeast

Mississippi College School of Law (MC Law) has officially become the first law school in the Southeast to require its students to complete a formal certification in AI and the law. Starting with the Spring 2026 semester, every incoming student must take and pass the certification program as part of their legal education.

This certification, developed in collaboration with Wickard.ai, is modeled after the one recently implemented at Case Western Reserve University School of Law, which was the first school in the nation to introduce this requirement. The curriculum blends theoretical and practical training, including lessons on AI’s role in legal research, drafting, compliance, and litigation strategy. Students will also explore the policy and ethical questions surrounding AI, ensuring they understand both its capabilities and its limitations.

According to MC Law Dean John P. Anderson, this initiative is designed to “equip 21st-century lawyers with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven legal landscape.” Anderson emphasized that future attorneys cannot afford to be passive observers of technological change — they must be informed participants who can leverage AI responsibly to serve clients and advance justice.

Hands-On Training for Real-World Skills

The course will be taught by Oliver Roberts, a leading figure in AI and legal education, who also serves as CEO of Wickard.ai and co-director of the AI Practice Group at Holtzman Vogel. Roberts says the program is designed not just to teach students about AI but to give them hands-on practice using the tools they are likely to encounter in practice.

Students will learn how to:

Use AI tools to streamline legal research and drafting.

Verify and cross-check AI-generated results to avoid errors and “hallucinations.”

Understand prompt engineering for legal contexts.

Recognize the ethical implications of relying on AI in client matters.

Anticipate how AI may reshape litigation, contracts, and regulatory compliance.

MC Law’s announcement comes alongside the launch of its Center for AI Policy and Technology Leadership (CAPTL), which will serve as a hub for research and policy development around legal AI. This dual effort positions MC Law as a regional leader in preparing students for the realities of modern legal practice.

Why Law Schools Are Moving Toward AI Education

The legal industry has seen a surge in AI adoption, from generative AI research assistants to automated contract analysis and compliance monitoring. Law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies are all exploring ways to integrate AI to save time and cut costs.

For law schools, the message is clear: graduates must be ready to work alongside AI tools from day one. Mandatory AI certification is a way to close the skills gap between traditional legal education and the rapidly changing marketplace.

Initially, some educators expressed concern that AI might encourage shortcuts and undermine students’ critical reasoning skills. But the conversation has shifted in recent years. Law schools are now focused on teaching students how to use AI correctly rather than trying to ban it. The goal is to help students become thoughtful, competent, and ethical users of technology — not to pretend that AI doesn’t exist.

Growing Momentum Nationwide

Mississippi College’s move is part of a growing trend. Several law schools, including Arizona State, Stetson, Suffolk, and the University of San Francisco, have started weaving AI instruction into their first-year curriculum. Some offer optional workshops or electives, while others are moving toward making AI training a graduation requirement.

Professor Matt Salerno of Case Western Reserve, which pioneered the mandatory AI certification earlier this year, said it best: “Students can use AI as a partner — but they need to learn how to use it responsibly.”

As more schools follow suit, this type of training is likely to become a standard component of legal education, just like legal writing and research courses.

The Future of Legal Education

Mandatory AI certification is more than just a new academic requirement — it signals a fundamental change in what it means to be a lawyer. Tomorrow’s attorneys will be expected to:

Combine legal reasoning with technological literacy.

Critically evaluate machine-generated work product.

Understand the regulatory and ethical frameworks surrounding AI use.

Apply AI to increase access to justice and reduce costs for clients.

For law students, this change offers a competitive advantage. Those who graduate with verified AI skills are likely to stand out to employers seeking tech-savvy associates who can hit the ground running.

AI is no longer optional in legal practice — it’s the new baseline. By requiring students to engage with it early, law schools like MC Law are preparing the next generation of lawyers to thrive in a future where human judgment and machine intelligence work hand in hand.

