Congress Turns Up the Heat on Paul Weiss, Kirkland and Ellis Over Trump-Era Legal Agreements

Congressional Democrats are ramping up pressure on some of the nation’s most powerful law firms, questioning whether their work for the Trump administration violated federal ethics laws — or even came close to crossing into illegality.

In a series of letters sent last week, Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), and Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) demanded that Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Kirkland & Ellis LLP; and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provide detailed explanations of the legal services they provided to the Commerce Department under the Trump administration.

At the heart of the inquiry are concerns that the firms’ agreements — some of which reportedly involved massive pro bono pledges and policy concessions — may violate federal statutes such as the Antideficiency Act, which bars government agencies from accepting voluntary services except under very narrow circumstances. Lawmakers are seeking documentation that shows whether the services were provided for free, whether discounted billing arrangements were in place, and what internal approvals the firms secured before entering these deals.

A Closer Look at the Agreements

The scrutiny comes after revelations that several BigLaw firms struck deals with the administration to regain access to federal contracts or to reverse punitive executive orders targeting them. Paul Weiss, for example, allegedly agreed to provide $40 million worth of pro bono legal services in exchange for relief from a Trump-era order that restricted its ability to represent certain clients. The firm also reportedly scaled back or eliminated its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives as part of the arrangement.

In total, nine firms are believed to have pledged nearly $940 million in legal work aligned with administration priorities. While such commitments were framed as voluntary public service, critics argue that they amount to coercion — a situation where firms were forced to “pay to play” simply to maintain normal access to federal work.

“These arrangements raise serious ethical questions,” Blumenthal said in a statement. “When the government pressures law firms to give up policy positions or make massive legal commitments to stay in good standing, we risk undermining the independence of the legal profession.”

Legal and Ethical Implications

The lawmakers’ concerns extend beyond the Antideficiency Act. They have also suggested that some of these deals could be viewed as bribery, extortion, or racketeering if the firms were effectively strong-armed into providing free services or political concessions. Such conduct, if proven, could have sweeping implications for attorney-client relationships and the delivery of pro bono services.

Moreover, the letters raise questions about potential conflicts of interest. If a firm is contractually bound to provide legal services that support administration goals, how can it fairly represent clients who are in litigation against that same administration? The fear is that such commitments may create subtle — or overt — pressure to avoid cases that could displease the White House.

Legal scholars have also weighed in, noting that while pro bono commitments are not uncommon, the scale and context of these arrangements are highly unusual. “What we are seeing here is not ordinary public-spirited service,” said one ethics professor. “It is a new form of political leverage applied to private law firms, with implications for access to justice and the independence of the bar.”

Political and Industry Reaction

The issue has ignited a broader debate about the role of BigLaw firms in Washington. Some industry insiders argue that the firms did what was necessary to protect their clients and employees from government retaliation. Others contend that by agreeing to the administration’s terms, they set a dangerous precedent that could be used by future presidents of either party.

Republican lawmakers have been quick to dismiss the investigation as political theater. “Democrats are trying to criminalize legal representation because they don’t like who the client was,” said one GOP aide. “These firms provided legitimate legal services, and that is not a crime.”

Still, the letters mark an escalation in congressional oversight of the private legal industry — an area that traditionally operates with considerable autonomy.

What Happens Next

The targeted firms have until early October to respond with detailed disclosures of their agreements, billing arrangements, and internal communications. Lawmakers have signaled that if the responses are incomplete or evasive, they may convene hearings or even subpoena documents.

The outcome could shape how law firms approach government work going forward. If Congress determines that such arrangements violate federal law, it could lead to restrictions on pro bono services for federal agencies, new disclosure requirements, or even sanctions against firms that participated.

As of now, Paul Weiss, Kirkland & Ellis, and Skadden have declined to comment in detail, though they are expected to comply with the request for information. The legal community will be watching closely to see how these powerhouse firms navigate the mounting scrutiny — and whether this investigation changes the way BigLaw interacts with future administrations.

