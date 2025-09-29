BigLaw Firms Double Down on AI: New Strategies Aim to Boost Attorney Adoption

Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping industries worldwide — and the legal sector is no exception. But while many BigLaw firms have invested millions in AI tools, widespread adoption remains an uphill battle. Industry insiders say it’s not just about buying the technology — it’s about getting attorneys to actually use it.

Legal professionals are known for being risk-averse, and change management can be slow in firms where billable hours dominate decision-making. That’s why law firm leaders are now focused on practical, structured approaches to drive attorney participation and make AI a seamless part of daily practice.

Here are three strategies that experts say are proving most effective for BigLaw firms.

1. Deliver “Just-in-Time” Training, Not Generic Tutorials

Traditional training sessions are notorious for being scheduled months before lawyers actually need the tools, causing them to forget what they learned by the time the opportunity arises. Firms are now turning to a “just-in-time” approach — delivering training exactly when lawyers are about to use the technology.

Instead of hour-long seminars, firms are building quick, on-demand training libraries featuring short videos, tool demos, and FAQs. Many are developed with the help of early adopters inside the firm — attorneys who already use the tools successfully and can show their colleagues how AI makes their lives easier.

“Lawyers learn best when there’s a direct, immediate reason to apply what they’re learning,” said one knowledge management director at a global law firm. “When you tie training to a live matter, you see the adoption rate go way up.”

This approach also helps avoid training fatigue and creates a more personalized experience that fits into busy attorney schedules.

2. Use Metrics and Leadership Support to Build Momentum

Another key to success: data. Law firms are tracking which practice groups use AI, how frequently they use it, and whether adoption correlates with faster turnaround times, improved client satisfaction, or better realization rates.

This information allows leaders to identify which lawyers are championing adoption and where additional training or encouragement is needed. Firms can also use these metrics to build the business case for further investment, showing stakeholders that AI tools aren’t just trendy — they’re improving results.

Equally important is buy-in from firm leadership. When partners and firm executives speak openly about using AI tools — and when they endorse their benefits — adoption tends to increase. Attorneys are more willing to experiment when they know leadership is supportive.

“BigLaw attorneys are competitive,” one legal tech consultant explained. “When they see that leadership values AI adoption and that other partners are using it successfully, they don’t want to fall behind.”

3. Require Partners to Get Hands-On With AI

Interestingly, one of the biggest barriers to adoption comes from the very top: partners themselves. While associates are often eager to experiment, partners may resist new workflows because they are set in their ways or skeptical of AI’s value.

Experts suggest making basic AI training mandatory for partners and offering them hands-on sessions where they can try out the tools in a low-pressure environment.

When partners understand the strengths and limitations of AI tools, they are better positioned to recommend their use on client matters, delegate work appropriately, and model adoption for the rest of the firm. Some firms are even appointing “AI champions” among their partners to act as internal advocates and encourage others to follow their lead.

The Bottom Line: A Long-Term Play, Not a Quick Fix

AI adoption in BigLaw is not an overnight process. It requires steady investment, continuous training, and a willingness to experiment. Experts recommend setting realistic adoption benchmarks — such as having 10 percent of attorneys using AI tools regularly — rather than expecting immediate firm-wide transformation.

By combining just-in-time training, data-driven decision-making, and visible leadership support, firms can steadily build a culture where AI becomes a natural part of legal work.

As clients increasingly expect efficiency and value, law firms that succeed in integrating AI into their operations will have a competitive edge — not just in cutting costs, but in winning and retaining clients who want firms that leverage the latest tools to deliver better outcomes.

