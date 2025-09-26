Washington Launches Pilot Program to Test Innovative Legal Practice Reforms

Washington has become the latest state to take bold steps toward modernizing the legal profession, joining a growing national movement to experiment with innovative legal practice models. The state is set to launch a pilot program that will allow law firms, technology-driven legal service providers, and nonprofit legal organizations to operate under more flexible rules for up to a decade, marking a significant shift from traditional regulatory frameworks.

The Washington Supreme Court approved the program in December 2024, signaling its intent to encourage innovation while safeguarding public access to quality legal services. The program aims to accommodate alternative ownership structures, fee-sharing arrangements, and technology-enabled legal solutions that have historically been restricted under conventional rules governing the practice of law. Applications are expected to open as early as October 2025, after the Washington State Bar Association and the Practice of Law Board finalize procedural details and guidelines.

Diverse Participation Expected

The program has attracted attention from a wide spectrum of participants. Traditional law firms looking to modernize, tech-based startups designing legal software, and nonprofit organizations focused on access-to-justice initiatives are all preparing to apply.

Some notable participants include:

Palace Law , which plans to expand its AI-driven chatbot, PatBot , providing free legal information to injured workers. Under the pilot, Palace Law intends to experiment with fee-sharing arrangements with its business partners.

, which plans to expand its AI-driven chatbot, , providing free legal information to injured workers. Under the pilot, Palace Law intends to experiment with fee-sharing arrangements with its business partners. 2nd Chair , a startup developing artificial intelligence tools for solo and small firm attorneys, will test consumer-facing applications designed to help individuals navigate legal processes efficiently.

, a startup developing artificial intelligence tools for solo and small firm attorneys, will test consumer-facing applications designed to help individuals navigate legal processes efficiently. Other technology-focused legal service companies, particularly those specializing in automation, document review, and dispute resolution, have expressed interest in joining the pilot to explore new operational models previously restricted by traditional regulations.

Washington’s initiative is informed by experiences in other states. Utah and Arizona have implemented similar experiments, with Arizona even establishing permanent rules allowing non-traditional law firm ownership. These jurisdictions have attracted innovative participants, including subsidiaries of multinational firms like KPMG, demonstrating both the commercial potential and public interest benefits of such reforms.

Why the Pilot Matters

Legal experts emphasize that this pilot is more than a regulatory experiment—it represents a fundamental evolution in how legal services are delivered.

Alternative ownership and fee structures: Traditional rules prohibiting non-lawyer ownership have limited investment in the legal sector and constrained innovation. Washington’s pilot will allow organizations to test new models while maintaining ethical safeguards.

Traditional rules prohibiting non-lawyer ownership have limited investment in the legal sector and constrained innovation. Washington’s pilot will allow organizations to test new models while maintaining ethical safeguards. Technological integration: By enabling AI, document automation, and digital client management tools, the program encourages law firms to adopt solutions that can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and expand access to legal services.

By enabling AI, document automation, and digital client management tools, the program encourages law firms to adopt solutions that can improve efficiency, reduce costs, and expand access to legal services. Access to justice: Many Americans lack affordable legal representation. Pilot programs like Washington’s create pathways for scalable, cost-effective legal service models that can serve underserved populations.

Lucian Pera, a legal ethics expert at Adams & Reese, explained that each state’s program differs based on local law, market dynamics, and participant interest. “Washington’s pilot is particularly noteworthy because it blends regulatory oversight with real-world testing of innovative business and technology models,” Pera said.

Challenges and Considerations

While the program promises opportunities, it also presents challenges. Participants must receive court approval to operate under the pilot, and all services remain subject to existing rules regarding the unauthorized practice of law. Regulatory compliance, supervision requirements, and consumer protection remain central to the program’s success.

Austin Brittenham, CEO of 2nd Chair, noted, “The change in the regulatory environment gives us certainty to pursue features and test tools that would otherwise be in legal gray areas. This is a rare chance to innovate while staying compliant.”

There is also a broader cultural and operational challenge. Traditional law firms must adapt to more flexible ownership models and technological integration, which may involve retraining staff, redesigning workflows, and adjusting performance metrics. Success in the pilot will depend not only on regulatory approval but also on firms’ ability to implement these innovations effectively.

National Implications

Washington’s pilot program could serve as a blueprint for other states considering reforms aimed at modernizing the legal profession. By combining technology, alternative ownership, and flexible fee arrangements, the program addresses long-standing barriers to innovation in legal service delivery.

If successful, other jurisdictions may adopt similar frameworks, expanding access to justice while encouraging law firms and legal service companies to experiment with new models that can improve efficiency and reduce costs. The program may also influence the development of legal technology markets, investment in law-focused startups, and the evolution of career pathways for lawyers entering non-traditional practice areas.

Looking Ahead

Washington’s pilot represents a pivotal moment in the ongoing national conversation about legal innovation, access to justice, and modernization of practice rules. While the program is still in its early stages, its potential to reshape legal service delivery is significant.

Lawyers, law firms, legal technology companies, and policymakers across the U.S. will be closely monitoring the program’s outcomes, which could signal the next wave of transformation in legal practice.

