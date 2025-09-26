Lawmakers Demand Transparency from Major U.S. Companies Over H-1B Visa Use Amid Layoffs

In a move that could reshape the conversation around immigration and employment in the tech sector, U.S. lawmakers are demanding answers from some of the nation’s most influential corporations over their use of H-1B visas while simultaneously laying off large numbers of American workers.

Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Dick Durbin (D-IL), longtime critics of perceived abuses of the H-1B program, sent letters this week to Amazon, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Meta, Deloitte, Walmart, Cognizant, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). The letters request detailed data on the companies’ foreign worker hiring practices, including the total number of H-1B workers employed, their compensation levels, and whether any U.S. workers were displaced as a result.

Senators Call Out Tech Giants

In the letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, lawmakers wrote that it is “hard to believe Amazon cannot find qualified American tech workers to fill these positions.” This pointed statement highlights a central concern: that companies may be using the H-1B visa program as a cost-cutting tool rather than strictly as a way to fill genuine talent shortages.

The senators are seeking transparency to determine whether companies are meeting the program’s stated goal — supplementing the U.S. workforce with foreign professionals where skill gaps exist — or whether American jobs are being replaced.

A Program Under Increasing Scrutiny

The inquiry comes at a time of heightened scrutiny for the H-1B visa system, which allows U.S. employers to temporarily hire foreign workers in specialty occupations such as technology, engineering, and finance.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration proposed major reforms to the H-1B system, including a significant cost increase — potentially $100,000 annually per H-1B visa — designed to discourage overuse and prioritize the hiring of the most highly skilled and highly compensated candidates.

India remains the largest beneficiary of the H-1B program, representing 71% of all visas issued in 2024, while China accounted for just under 12%. These numbers underscore the program’s importance to international talent mobility, especially in the tech sector, but they also fuel debates over domestic job displacement.

Layoffs Create Political Flashpoint

The timing of the Senate letters coincides with widespread layoffs in Big Tech. In 2025 alone, companies such as Meta, Amazon, and Microsoft have cut tens of thousands of jobs. At the same time, these same firms continue to hire foreign workers, particularly in areas tied to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity — high-growth segments where competition for talent remains intense.

Critics argue that this creates an imbalance: U.S. workers are being laid off while cheaper foreign labor is imported under the guise of filling “skills gaps.” Supporters of the H-1B program, however, point out that these visas are often used to address critical shortages in highly specialized areas and help U.S. companies stay globally competitive.

Data That Raises Eyebrows

According to federal immigration data, Amazon and AWS alone secured more than 12,000 H-1B visa approvals in the first half of 2025. Microsoft and Meta each obtained more than 5,000 approvals during the same period. These numbers are being viewed by lawmakers as potential evidence of overreliance on foreign labor — particularly concerning when juxtaposed against significant domestic workforce reductions.

Corporate Silence and Next Steps

So far, Microsoft has declined to comment publicly on the inquiry. Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Walmart, Cognizant, and TCS have also not issued formal responses. The lack of public engagement could fuel further scrutiny and possibly set the stage for congressional hearings on the issue.

If the lawmakers’ requests are not met with sufficient transparency, it is likely that further action — including subpoenas or oversight hearings — could follow. Immigration and workforce policy are expected to play a prominent role in the 2026 midterm elections, meaning corporations could soon find themselves in the political spotlight.

Legal and Compliance Implications

For legal teams and corporate counsel, this development signals an urgent need to review H-1B compliance protocols, internal hiring documentation, and workforce reduction policies. Companies will need to be able to demonstrate that:

H-1B workers are paid the required prevailing wages.

No U.S. workers were unlawfully displaced.

Recruiting efforts were made to hire qualified domestic candidates before resorting to foreign labor.

Employment attorneys, immigration specialists, and corporate compliance officers will likely be key players as companies prepare to respond to these inquiries.

A Pivotal Moment for Workforce Policy

This bipartisan effort underscores a broader trend in Washington toward greater accountability in corporate hiring practices and a growing demand to ensure that immigration programs are not being exploited at the expense of American workers.

Whether this leads to stricter H-1B regulations, higher fees, or more rigorous enforcement, companies will need to carefully balance their workforce strategies with compliance and public perception.

