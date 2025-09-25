These Biglaw Firms Are Pushing Associates to Record-Setting Hours in 2025

A new survey of Biglaw associates paints a stark picture of life at the top firms: 12- to 13-hour workdays have become the norm at many prestigious law offices, particularly those tied to U.S. firms with London outposts. The findings, drawn from Legal Cheek’s annual survey and corroborated by industry reporting, spotlight the firms where associates are consistently logging the longest hours — and the growing conversation about whether such schedules are sustainable.

The Firms Leading the Long-Hours List

According to the survey, Milbank once again ranks at the top, with associates reporting an average workday of just over 13 hours. Close behind are Kirkland & Ellis (12 hours, 17 minutes), Winston & Strawn (12 hours, 13 minutes), and Weil, Gotshal & Manges (12 hours, 1 minute).

Other firms in the high-workload category include Paul, Weiss, Linklaters, Fried Frank, Clifford Chance, Jones Day, Gibson Dunn, and Paul Hastings, all reporting average workdays between 11 hours, 47 minutes and 12 hours. These figures reflect the time from when associates typically log on in the morning until they finally sign off at night — and for many, work does not end when they leave the office.

Billable Pressure and the “Always-On” Culture

The numbers confirm what associates have long described: billable hour requirements, combined with client expectations and partner demands, create an “always-on” environment. Even firms with official billable minimums that seem reasonable — 1,900 or 2,000 hours per year — see associates regularly overshooting those targets to remain competitive for bonuses and promotions.

One junior associate, quoted anonymously in related coverage, described receiving urgent assignments well past midnight, working through vacations, and responding to partner emails during illness. “There is no real off switch,” they said. “Even when I’m not billing, I’m waiting for the next request.”

The Personal Toll

Working 12 to 13 hours a day, five or six days a week, takes a toll far beyond the office. Associates cite burnout, sleep deprivation, strained relationships, and anxiety as common side effects of the lifestyle. Weekend work is often unavoidable, whether reviewing contracts, handling due diligence, or preparing deal documents.

This level of commitment raises questions about the long-term sustainability of Biglaw careers. Many associates see the grueling schedule as a trade-off — endure several years of long hours, bank high salaries and bonuses, then transition to an in-house or government role that offers more balance.

Pay Versus Pain

Compensation remains one of the primary reasons associates accept these schedules. U.S.-based firms in London have raised newly qualified (NQ) associate salaries to £180,000 or more, significantly outpacing their Magic Circle competitors, which pay closer to £150,000. The gap helps explain why U.S. firms attract talent despite the punishing hours — but even top pay cannot always offset exhaustion and attrition.

Recruiters note that some associates are rethinking the value proposition, particularly as remote and hybrid opportunities grow in other sectors of the legal market.

Firm Culture Matters

Not every practice group or office within a firm has the same workload. Litigation teams may see feast-or-famine cycles depending on trial schedules, while transactional practices can face intense closing periods that demand late nights but quieter stretches between deals. Associates advise prospective hires to ask practice-specific questions during interviews and seek honest feedback from current associates before joining.

Firms that pair heavy hours with strong mentorship, transparency, and clear promotion paths tend to retain their associates longer. By contrast, where expectations are unclear or workloads unevenly distributed, attrition spikes.

A Wake-Up Call for Law Firm Leadership

For managing partners, these findings are both a badge of honor and a warning sign. On one hand, long hours signal that firms are winning high-value work and trusting associates with critical matters. On the other hand, sustained attrition, recruiter poaching, and mental health concerns can erode team stability and client service over time.

Several firms have experimented with wellness initiatives, billable-hour caps, or protected weekends, but adoption remains inconsistent. Many associates remain skeptical that such measures meaningfully reduce workload rather than simply shift it to other days.

What Young Lawyers Should Consider

For law students and lateral candidates evaluating Biglaw opportunities, the data offers an important reality check. When interviewing or considering offers, candidates should:

Ask for specifics: Get clear information about average daily hours, weekend expectations, and remote work policies.

Weigh compensation against quality of life: High pay may be appealing, but consider whether the lifestyle is sustainable for multiple years.

Evaluate mentorship and support: A demanding environment can be manageable if training and feedback are strong.

Plan an exit strategy: Many Biglaw attorneys use the experience as a springboard to other roles — but that requires timing and planning.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 data confirms that Biglaw’s grueling hours are not easing up — and in some cases, they are intensifying. Associates at top firms are putting in marathon days that test endurance, even as firms compete fiercely to recruit and retain the best talent.

Whether this model can continue indefinitely remains to be seen. As younger lawyers place a greater premium on work-life balance and mental health, firms may face mounting pressure to find creative solutions that maintain profitability without sacrificing associate well-being.

Thinking About a Change?

If your current firm’s long hours are wearing you down, explore thousands of Biglaw and boutique opportunities on LawCrossing. Find firms that align with your career goals — and your work-life balance.

