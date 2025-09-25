Amazon to Pay $2.5 Billion to Settle FTC Allegations of Deceptive Prime Sign-Ups

In a landmark consumer protection case, Amazon.com Inc. has agreed to pay $2.5 billion to resolve allegations by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that it misled millions of customers into enrolling in its Prime membership program. The settlement is among the largest in FTC history and comes just days after trial proceedings began in a Seattle federal court.

The Allegations: Dark Patterns and Forced Enrollment

At the heart of the FTC’s case was the claim that Amazon used “dark patterns” — manipulative website design tactics — to steer customers into Prime subscriptions during checkout, free trial promotions, and product purchases. According to regulators, Amazon made it difficult for consumers to avoid signing up and even harder to cancel, creating what FTC Chair Lina Khan called a “roach motel” design: easy to enter, hard to exit.

Court filings revealed internal Amazon emails describing the Prime sign-up process as intentionally confusing. Some company officials allegedly acknowledged that these tactics would likely result in complaints but justified them as effective ways to increase subscription rates.

Prime, which launched in 2005, has become a cornerstone of Amazon’s business model, offering free two-day shipping, streaming video, music, and other perks. The program boasts more than 200 million members worldwide and generated nearly $24 billion in subscription revenue in the first half of 2025 alone.

Details of the $2.5 Billion Settlement

Under the agreement, Amazon will:

Pay $1.5 billion in consumer restitution , automatically sending roughly $51 to approximately 35 million Prime members who were allegedly enrolled without clear consent between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, and who used fewer than three Prime benefits in their first year.

, automatically sending roughly $51 to approximately 35 million Prime members who were allegedly enrolled without clear consent between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, and who used fewer than three Prime benefits in their first year. Pay $1 billion in civil penalties directly to the FTC — a record-setting sum meant to deter similar practices by other companies.

directly to the FTC — a record-setting sum meant to deter similar practices by other companies. Offer an additional claims process for customers who attempted to cancel Prime but faced technical or procedural barriers.

Mandated Reforms to Amazon’s Prime Program

Beyond financial penalties, the settlement requires Amazon to make sweeping changes to its enrollment and cancellation processes. Among the key reforms:

Prominent, easy-to-find opt-out buttons during checkout and trial sign-ups.

during checkout and trial sign-ups. A one-click cancellation process, replacing the current multi-step system that regulators said was intentionally complex.

Clear, upfront disclosure of subscription terms, including recurring fees and renewal dates.

Appointment of an independent compliance monitor for a three-year period to ensure Amazon adheres to the agreement.

These measures represent one of the most aggressive regulatory interventions in a subscription-based business model to date.

Amazon’s Response

In a statement following the settlement, Amazon emphasized that it admitted no wrongdoing and settled the case to avoid further litigation.

“Prime continues to offer tremendous value to customers, and we are committed to making the experience clear, simple, and transparent,” the company said. “This settlement allows us to move forward and focus on what matters most: serving our customers.”

While Amazon has long argued that its cancellation process was clear and user-friendly, critics have pointed to consumer complaints and investigative reports that show otherwise.

Why This Matters

For regulators, the case was about more than just Amazon — it was a test case for how federal agencies could address manipulative design in the digital marketplace.

FTC Chair Lina Khan called the resolution “a win for every American consumer who has been trapped in an unwanted subscription.” She emphasized that companies across industries should view this case as a warning to eliminate deceptive practices or face significant consequences.

Legal experts suggest this case could influence future enforcement actions against other subscription-based businesses, from streaming services to software providers, that rely on “negative option billing” — charging customers automatically unless they actively cancel.

Implications for Consumers

Consumers who qualify for restitution will receive payments automatically. For those who believe they were affected but do not receive a payout, the FTC will provide a clear claims process on its official website.

For many, the settlement is likely to result in a simpler and more transparent experience when signing up for or canceling Prime. It may also push other tech companies to preemptively revise their subscription processes to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

What This Means for the Legal Industry

This case highlights a growing area of focus for regulatory lawyers, compliance professionals, and corporate counsel. As federal agencies increase enforcement around digital transparency, law firms and in-house legal teams will likely see rising demand for expertise in consumer protection, advertising law, and user-interface compliance.

Looking Forward

Amazon’s $2.5 billion settlement represents not just the cost of resolving litigation but also a potential turning point in the battle over consumer autonomy in the digital age. For Amazon, the payment is significant but manageable — the company reported more than $143 billion in revenue last quarter alone.

Still, the reputational and regulatory impact could reverberate across the tech sector, forcing companies to rethink how they present subscription choices to users.

