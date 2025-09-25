2025 Human Rights Law Honor Roll: The Best Law Schools Leading the Way

As global human rights issues become increasingly urgent, law schools across the United States are stepping up to prepare the next generation of advocates. The Human Rights Law Honor Roll for 2025, published by preLaw magazine and reported by Jdjournal, highlights the schools that stand out for their commitment to teaching, practicing, and advancing human rights law.

This yearâ€™s Honor Roll does more than list the best programs â€” it provides a roadmap for students who want to shape careers in civil rights, immigration, international justice, and social advocacy. For aspiring lawyers seeking meaningful, impact-driven careers, these institutions represent the gold standard.

The Evaluation Process

The ranking uses a detailed scoring system designed to capture the full spectrum of human rights education opportunities available at each school. Factors considered include:

What

Where

Search Jobs

Course Concentrations (30%) â€“ Schools with robust, well-defined concentrations or tracks in human rights and related fields earned top marks.

â€“ Schools with robust, well-defined concentrations or tracks in human rights and related fields earned top marks. Clinics (24%) â€“ Hands-on clinics offering real-world legal representation in human rights or related issues carried significant weight.

â€“ Hands-on clinics offering real-world legal representation in human rights or related issues carried significant weight. Centers and Institutes (12%) â€“ Dedicated research centers focused on human rights law helped schools stand out.

â€“ Dedicated research centers focused on human rights law helped schools stand out. Externships (12%) â€“ Opportunities for students to work with NGOs, government agencies, or international organizations were key indicators of program strength.

â€“ Opportunities for students to work with NGOs, government agencies, or international organizations were key indicators of program strength. Journals and Publications (9%) â€“ Law reviews and journals focused on human rights issues demonstrated academic depth.

â€“ Law reviews and journals focused on human rights issues demonstrated academic depth. Student Groups (8%) â€“ Active organizations advocating for civil rights, equality, and justice enhanced a schoolâ€™s score.

â€“ Active organizations advocating for civil rights, equality, and justice enhanced a schoolâ€™s score. Certificates and Special Credentials (5%) â€“ Formal certifications or joint-degree programs added extra value.

â€“ Formal certifications or joint-degree programs added extra value. Bonus Points â€“ Awarded for innovative programming, international immersion, or unique initiatives that went above and beyond the basics.

This comprehensive approach ensures that the rankings capture not just classroom instruction but also experiential learning, extracurricular involvement, and institutional commitment.

The A+ Schools

The following law schools earned the highest distinction, receiving A+ grades for their comprehensive human rights programs (listed alphabetically):

American University Washington College of Law â€“ Long recognized for its strong international law and human rights programs, including the Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law.

â€“ Long recognized for its strong international law and human rights programs, including the Academy on Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. Case Western Reserve University School of Law â€“ Offers globally focused programs, including the Cox International Law Center.

â€“ Offers globally focused programs, including the Cox International Law Center. DePaul University College of Law â€“ Known for its International Human Rights Law Institute and active global partnerships.

â€“ Known for its International Human Rights Law Institute and active global partnerships. Drake University Law School â€“ Provides meaningful clinical programs and externship opportunities for students interested in advocacy work.

â€“ Provides meaningful clinical programs and externship opportunities for students interested in advocacy work. Georgetown University Law Center â€“ Boasts extensive human rights clinics, top-tier faculty, and proximity to D.C.-based NGOs and agencies.

â€“ Boasts extensive human rights clinics, top-tier faculty, and proximity to D.C.-based NGOs and agencies. Northeastern University School of Law â€“ Integrates human rights issues into its co-op model, offering practical experience throughout law school.

â€“ Integrates human rights issues into its co-op model, offering practical experience throughout law school. Regent University School of Law â€“ Recognized for faith-based human rights advocacy and strong international law offerings.

â€“ Recognized for faith-based human rights advocacy and strong international law offerings. Rutgers Law School â€“ Features clinics and centers addressing civil rights and racial justice.

â€“ Features clinics and centers addressing civil rights and racial justice. University of California, Berkeley School of Law â€“ Offers the Human Rights Center, impactful research, and strong clinical training.

â€“ Offers the Human Rights Center, impactful research, and strong clinical training. University of Iowa College of Law â€“ Provides robust externships and cross-disciplinary work on international human rights.

â€“ Provides robust externships and cross-disciplinary work on international human rights. University of Minnesota Law School â€“ Known for its Human Rights Center and extensive global justice initiatives.

â€“ Known for its Human Rights Center and extensive global justice initiatives. University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School â€“ Combines academic rigor with real-world human rights fieldwork.

Why Human Rights Programs Matter

As global crises dominate headlines â€” from migration and refugee challenges to racial justice protests and environmental disputes â€” lawyers trained in human rights play a critical role in shaping policy, defending vulnerable populations, and holding governments accountable.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Attending a law school with a strong human rights focus allows students to:

Gain direct client experience through clinics that represent asylum seekers, victims of trafficking, or international advocacy cases.

Network with NGOs, policymakers, and international courts through externships and fellowships.

Contribute to cutting-edge research that informs global human rights debates.

Build a resume that signals a clear commitment to advocacy and public service.

For many students, these programs are a launching pad for careers with international organizations, non-profits, or government agencies â€” as well as human rights-focused roles in the private sector.

Choosing the Right School

Prospective law students interested in human rights should look beyond the rankings and ask targeted questions when considering programs:

What clinical opportunities are available starting 1L year?

Are externships offered locally, nationally, or internationally?

How many faculty specialize in human rights law, and are they accessible to students?

Does the school have dedicated funding for summer fellowships or post-grad public interest work?

Applicants should also review course catalogs to see if the school offers classes in related areas such as refugee law, gender justice, transitional justice, and international humanitarian law.

The Bottom Line

The 2025 Human Rights Law Honor Roll makes it clear that some law schools are especially committed to producing lawyers who will champion justice on a global scale. For students passionate about advocacy, these schools provide the infrastructure, mentorship, and opportunities to turn ideals into impactful careers.

In an era when the demand for skilled human rights lawyers is growing, choosing the right school can set the foundation for a lifetime of meaningful work.

See Related Articles:

â€¢15 Top Law Schools: Best Program for Aspiring Lawyers

â€¢Decode Law Schools Ranking

â€¢Law School Profile

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More