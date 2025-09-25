Legal Career Resources

2024 Partner Compensation Report Reveals NYC and California Partners Lead U.S. Earnings
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

Partner compensation is hitting new highs in 2024 â€” but where you practice still matters most. A new BCG Attorney Search analysis reveals that partners in New York and California dominate the earnings charts, while Texas, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C. are quickly closing the gap. The findings offer critical insights for partners weighing lateral moves and firms planning regional growth strategies.

Learn more from this report: Partner Compensation by Geography: New York, California & Regional Market Analysis 2024

2024 Partner Compensation Report Reveals NYC and California Partners Lead U.S. Earnings"

California: Three High-Value Markets

California remains the second-most lucrative state for partners, driven by the unique dynamics of Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

  
What
Where


  • Silicon Valley commands the highest California partner pay at $2.1M, thanks to technology M&A, venture capital funding, and IP litigation.
  • San Francisco blends financial services with tech transactions, producing averages around $1.9M.
  • Los Angeles offers a mix of entertainment law and corporate work, averaging $1.7M, with media and entertainment partners approaching $2.0M.

Texas, Chicago, Boston, and D.C.

Outside the coasts, Texas shows robust growth:

  • Houston partners in energy law average $1.6M, with top energy M&A lawyers topping $5M.
  • Dallas remains a hub for commercial litigation and corporate law, averaging $1.4M, while Austinâ€™s booming tech scene supports growing IP and venture practices.

Other major markets include:

  • Chicago (avg. $1.5M) with strong corporate and finance work.
  • Boston (avg. $1.4M) benefiting from its concentration of healthcare and IP practices.
  • Washington, D.C. (avg. $1.8M) standing out for regulatory law, government contracts, and white-collar defense work.

Strategic Implications

For partners and firms alike, the report highlights the importance of geography in compensation strategy. Partners considering lateral moves should weigh not just practice fit and firm culture but also regional demand and market billing rates, which can significantly impact long-term earning potential.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Law firms planning expansion may also use these insights to identify emerging growth regions and align their recruitment with practice areas generating the highest returns.

Learn more from this report: Partner Compensation by Geography: New York, California & Regional Market Analysis 2024

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

Legal Secretary

USA-MS-Oxford

Markow Walker, P.A. is currently seeking a Legal Secretary for our Oxford,MS location. Word and Word...

Apply now

Immigration Attorney

USA-MD-Silver Spring

Our ideal candidate would be someone with experience in the following: Family petitions, asylum case...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Law School Responds to Loan Limits with $16,000 Tuition Offset for Students Law School Responds to Loan Limits with $16,000 Tuition Offset for Students
Law Students

Law School Responds to Loan Limits with $16,000 Tuition Offset for Students
Google Fights to Block Ad-Tech Breakup as Antitrust Trial Kicks Off Google Fights to Block Ad-Tech Breakup as Antitrust Trial Kicks Off
Legal News

Google Fights to Block Ad-Tech Breakup as Antitrust Trial Kicks Off
Trumpâ€™s $15B Case Against New York Times Dismissed â€“ Court Demands Serious Rewrite Trumpâ€™s $15B Case Against New York Times Dismissed â€“ Court Demands Serious Rewrite
Breaking News

Trumpâ€™s $15B Case Against New York Times Dismissed â€“ Court Demands Serious Rewrite
New California Bar Chief Faces Bar Exam Backlash and Budget Woes New California Bar Chief Faces Bar Exam Backlash and Budget Woes
Law Students

New California Bar Chief Faces Bar Exam Backlash and Budget Woes
Southern California Edison Reaches $2 Billion Settlement to Recover Wildfire Costs Southern California Edison Reaches $2 Billion Settlement to Recover Wildfire Costs
Legal News

Southern California Edison Reaches $2 Billion Settlement to Recover Wildfire Costs
BCGâ€™s Data-Driven Approach Gives Attorneys an Edge in a Competitive Market BCGâ€™s Data-Driven Approach Gives Attorneys an Edge in a Competitive Market
Legal Career Resources

BCGâ€™s Data-Driven Approach Gives Attorneys an Edge in a Competitive Market
BCG Attorney Search Unveils Top Reasons Attorneys Delay Approvals â€” and How to Turn Hesitation into Job Offers BCG Attorney Search Unveils Top Reasons Attorneys Delay Approvals â€” and How to Turn Hesitation into Job Offers
Legal Career Resources

BCG Attorney Search Unveils Top Reasons Attorneys Delay Approvals â€” and How to Turn Hesitation into Job Offers
2024 Partner Benefits and Retirement Insights for Law Firms 2024 Partner Benefits and Retirement Insights for Law Firms
Legal Career Resources

2024 Partner Benefits and Retirement Insights for Law Firms
Unlock Your Options: Discover Over 50 Alternative Career Paths for Attorneys Unlock Your Options: Discover Over 50 Alternative Career Paths for Attorneys
Legal Career Resources

Unlock Your Options: Discover Over 50 Alternative Career Paths for Attorneys
Improv for Lawyers: How Improvisation Can Make You a Smarter, More Effective Attorney Improv for Lawyers: How Improvisation Can Make You a Smarter, More Effective Attorney
Lawyers

Improv for Lawyers: How Improvisation Can Make You a Smarter, More Effective Attorney

Legal Career Resources

September 26, 2025 Parental Leave Policy vs. Culture at Law Firms: Whatâ€™s Really Changing

Parental leave policies at major law firms have never looked better on paperâ€”but attorneys say that taking full advantage of those benefits often comes with hidden professional costs. A growing conversation in the legal industry is exposing the gap between […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top