New Report Reveals Remote Work Trends for Law Firms in 2025-2026

Remote work is no longer just a pandemic experiment — it’s now a defining feature of law firm culture. A new report from BCG Attorney Search reveals how leading firms are structuring hybrid, remote, and in-office policies for 2025–2026, with four-day office weeks quickly becoming the industry standard. For attorneys evaluating career moves, understanding these policies is now as critical as compensation and practice area fit.

Learn more from this report: Remote Work in Law Firms 2025-2026

Key Takeaways

Four-day office weeks are becoming the norm : 68% of major law firms now require attorneys to come into the office four days a week.

: 68% of major law firms now require attorneys to come into the office four days a week. Full-office mandates are rare outliers : Only 12% of law firms still insist on five days in the office. These firms are increasingly in the minority.

: Only 12% of law firms still insist on five days in the office. These firms are increasingly in the minority. True remote work remains limited : Just 8% offer genuine work-from-anywhere policies, with Quinn Emanuel leading among firms offering that level of geographic flexibility.

: Just 8% offer genuine work-from-anywhere policies, with Quinn Emanuel leading among firms offering that level of geographic flexibility. Transparency is still lacking : A large share—73%—of law firms provide vague or misleading descriptions of their remote work policies.

: A large share—73%—of law firms provide vague or misleading descriptions of their remote work policies. Written policies vs. unwritten expectations: A striking 89% of associates say that unwritten cultural or partner expectations often exceed what is spelled out in the formal policies.

How Remote Work Policies Are Classified

The report defines several categories of remote work arrangements:

What

Where

Search Jobs

“Strict Return-to-Offic e (RTO)” : Four or more mandated in-office days per week, with limited flexibility.

: Four or more mandated in-office days per week, with limited flexibility. Hybrid/Flexible : Usually 2-3 in-office days, with structured remote options.

: Usually 2-3 in-office days, with structured remote options. Remote-Eligible : Roles where remote work is permitted under certain conditions (such as seniority or practice area).

: Roles where remote work is permitted under certain conditions (such as seniority or practice area). Fully Remote / Work-From-Anywhere: Little or no requirement to be in the office. These policies are still rare.

Firms at the Flexible Frontline

Some firms stand out for offering higher degrees of flexibility:

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan tops the list as a firm that offers “work-from-anywhere” arrangements with broad geographic scope.

tops the list as a firm that offers “work-from-anywhere” arrangements with broad geographic scope. Other notably remote-friendly firms include Husch Blackwell and Fisher Phillips , especially in employment law and regional practices.

and , especially in employment law and regional practices. Firms such as Gunderson Dettmer, Fenwick & West, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and Cooley LLP are also in the upper tiers of remote-eligibility, primarily in tech, startup, and innovation-oriented practice areas.

Challenges & Cultural Gaps

Many formal policies don’t match the lived experience. Associates report that cultural norms or partner expectations often demand more in-office presence than official guidelines allow.

Ambiguous policy language remains prevalent—terms like “flexible,” “hybrid,” or “remote-friendly” are used without precise definitions, which leads to confusion during hiring or when negotiating work arrangements.

What Attorneys Should Know & Do

For lawyers navigating this evolving landscape:

Ask for specifics — when interviewing, request concrete policy documents or examples, rather than just verbal assurances. Negotiate with leverage — candidates with in-demand skills or specializing in geography-flexible practices often have more negotiating power. Get it in writing — any agreed remote or hybrid arrangement should be formalized in offer letters or firm policy.

Predictions for 2026

According to the report, several trends are expected to deepen:

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

More firms will standardize four-day office mandates. Astronomy suggests that by 2026, around 75% of AmLaw 200 firms may adopt this model.

may adopt this model. Greater geographic flexibility will emerge in hybrid models. Remote-friendly roles may span more states or regions.

Performance measurements will shift away from “seat time” toward results and productivity enabled by technology.

As Gen Z associates begin moving toward senior roles, their expectations for flexibility will increasingly influence firm policies at all levels.

Remote work policies are no longer fringe perks—they’re central to how law firms attract and retain talent. This report makes it clear: attorneys evaluating firms must weigh cultural alignment, transparency, and documented policy just as heavily as salary or prestige.

Learn more from this report: Remote Work in Law Firms 2025-2026

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More