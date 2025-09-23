Breaking News

Amazon Files Federal Lawsuit to Block New York State Labor Law
Amazon has taken its latest fight over labor regulation to federal court, filing a lawsuit aimed at halting New York’s newly enacted labor law that the company says improperly intrudes into federal jurisdiction over workplace organizing and union rights.

The e-commerce giant filed its complaint on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, arguing that the law—known as Senate Bill 8034A—unconstitutionally gives the New York State Public Employment Relations Board (PERB) the power to enforce labor rights for private-sector workers. According to Amazon, this responsibility rests exclusively with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) under federal law.

Amazon’s Core Argument

Amazon’s complaint asserts that SB 8034A directly conflicts with the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA), which governs union organizing, collective bargaining, and unfair labor practice claims. The company contends that the New York law flips the legal framework by automatically granting PERB jurisdiction over all private employers unless and until a federal court intervenes.

  
What
Where


This, Amazon says, places businesses in an “untenable position” of having to defend themselves simultaneously in state and federal forums. “New York cannot substitute its own enforcement scheme for the federal system Congress created,” Amazon stated in its filing.

The Case That Sparked the Lawsuit

Amazon’s lawsuit is not merely theoretical. PERB has already begun to exercise its authority under the new law, pursuing a case tied to the termination of Brima Sylla, a vice president of the Amazon Labor Union at the company’s JFK8 fulfillment center in Staten Island.

Sylla was fired on August 9, 2025. Union leaders claim the firing was retaliation for organizing activity, while Amazon maintains it was based on violations of company policy. The NLRB had already been investigating Sylla’s case, but PERB filed its own unfair labor practice charge under the new state law shortly after it took effect.

Amazon argues that this overlapping process could result in conflicting rulings between the state and federal agencies, creating legal uncertainty and raising due process concerns.

Why the Law Was Passed

Governor Kathy Hochul signed SB 8034A into law on September 5, citing the ongoing gridlock at the NLRB as a key reason the state needed to act. Since early 2025, the federal labor board has lacked a quorum, which has caused significant backlogs and delays in processing cases.



Supporters of the law, including labor unions and worker advocacy groups, say that without state-level intervention, thousands of workers would be left without recourse for alleged unfair labor practices during the federal slowdown. The New York law was designed to serve as a temporary “safety net” until the NLRB is fully functional again.

National Implications

Amazon’s lawsuit could have significant implications beyond New York. If successful, it could prevent other states from stepping in to enforce labor laws when federal agencies are stalled. On the other hand, if the law survives, it could embolden states to take more aggressive action in protecting workers’ rights, potentially leading to a patchwork of state-level labor regimes.

Legal experts say the case will likely hinge on questions of federal preemption, a legal doctrine that determines when federal law overrides state law. Courts have consistently held that the NLRA occupies the field of labor relations for private-sector employers, but states have occasionally been permitted to act in narrow circumstances.

Amazon’s Broader Labor Battles

This case is the latest chapter in Amazon’s high-profile struggles with organized labor. The company has faced unionization drives at multiple warehouses, most notably at JFK8, where the Amazon Labor Union won a landmark vote to unionize in 2022. Since then, Amazon has been accused of retaliatory firings, surveillance of workers, and other tactics to discourage organizing—allegations the company denies.

Amazon maintains that it respects workers’ rights to organize but insists that its workplace policies must be enforced consistently. “We do not believe this state law is lawful, and we will continue to defend the rights of all parties to have labor disputes adjudicated under the federal framework Congress intended,” Amazon said in a statement.

What Comes Next

Amazon is seeking a court order blocking enforcement of SB 8034A while its lawsuit proceeds. If the court grants a preliminary injunction, PERB would be barred from hearing cases involving Amazon or other private employers until a final ruling is issued.

The case, titled Amazon.com Services LLC v. New York State Public Employment Relations Board, will likely draw national attention as it moves forward, given its potential to reshape the boundaries between state and federal authority over labor relations.

For now, both sides are gearing up for a legal showdown that could set an important precedent for how labor disputes are handled when federal oversight is weakened or delayed.

