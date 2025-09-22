Law Students

New California Bar Chief Faces Bar Exam Backlash and Budget Woes
New California Bar Chief Faces Bar Exam Backlash and Budget Woes

On November 3, 2025, the State Bar of California will have a new executive director: Laura Enderton-Speed, a seasoned policy official who has spent her career in judicial administration and governmental affairs. She steps in at a time of heightened turmoil and financial pressure for California’s attorney regulatory agency.

Background: From Courts to the Bar

Enderton-Speed comes to the top position after serving on the Judicial Council of California, where she directs the Leadership Support Services Office. Her experience includes developing policies for state courts and a strong background in legislative advocacy. She has also worked at other California state agencies, and teaches as an adjunct professor at the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law.

Her predecessor, Leah Wilson, stepped down in July following a controversial rollout of the February 2025 bar exam. That exam, designed to be partly online and partly in person, was intended to reduce costs—yet encountered “myriad technical and logistical problems.”

  
The Fallout from the Bar Exam Problems

The February exam problems have had major consequences:

  • Credibility hit: The mishandled exam led to widespread criticism from both within the legal community and from lawmakers.
  • Leadership change: The backlash over the exam was a primary factor behind the resignation of the former executive director.
  • Legislative scrutiny: State lawmakers, already concerned about other issues—such as the Bar’s failure to act on complaints regarding the conduct of attorney Tom Girardi (later convicted of misusing client funds)—have increased oversight.

Financial Pressures : Deep and Longstanding

The agency is not just dealing with reputational issues—it also faces serious financial challenges:

  • Fee increase: In 2025, the Bar raised dues for its roughly 266,000 licensed lawyers, a move not made in 25 years. The revenue from that increase was intended to help, but it is not seen as sufficient to resolve the deeper fiscal issues.
  • Warning lights in audits: Past state audits have repeatedly warned that the Bar is on extremely shaky financial ground.

What Lies Ahead for Enderton-Speed

As the new executive director, Enderton-Speed faces multiple urgent priorities:

  1. Restoring trust – among law students, attorneys, the public, and state lawmakers, all shaken by the bar exam’s failures and the Bar’s responses.
  2. Stabilizing finances – ensuring that the agency’s budget is sustainable, possibly exploring further fee adjustments or cost-savings.
  3. Improving operations – especially for high-stakes obligations such as administering the bar exam, handling complaints, and maintaining regulatory oversight.
  4. Working with lawmakers – since the financial scrutiny and audit warnings suggest that state government will be watching closely. Building collaborative relationships may be crucial.

Her statement from the Bar’s Board of Trustees underscored their optimism: they pointed to her “exceptional leadership,” track record in policy development, legislative advocacy, and teaching experience as assets the organization will need.

What This Could Mean for the Legal Profession in California

The State Bar of California is influential—it regulates the licensing and conduct of attorneys for the nation’s largest state bar. Its effectiveness affects not only lawyers but also law school students and clients who depend on trustworthy regulatory systems and properly conducted examinations.



If Enderton-Speed can resolve or at least begin to contain the financial risks, rebuild confidence around the bar exam process, and satisfy legislative concerns, then the Bar may emerge stronger. If those problems persist, California could see continued legal, political, and educational consequences—from delayed admissions of new lawyers to legal challenges and state‐level reform demands.

In naming Laura Enderton-Speed as executive director, California has signaled a desire for both internal reform and greater accountability. Whether she can steer the Bar out of its fiscal distress and repair the institutional damage will be a test of leadership—but also a task with wide-ranging implications for the state’s legal ecosystem.

