BCG Attorney Search Unveils Top Reasons Attorneys Delay Approvals — and How to Turn Hesitation into Job Offers
Are you an attorney holding back from approving law firm submissions, thinking you’ll “wait for the perfect time”? You may be costing yourself interviews, offers, and career-defining opportunities. BCG Attorney Search’s latest report reveals the top ten reasons attorneys hesitate—along with practical solutions that turn indecision into momentum.

Read more from this guide: Top Ten Reasons Attorneys Don’t Approve Firms — and How BCG Turns “Maybe Later” into Offers Now

According to BCG, approvals are the most critical step in any attorney’s job search. When candidates approve a comprehensive list of law firms early in the process, they see faster results, more interviews, and ultimately more job offers. “Approvals are the fuel that powers the search,” the report notes, adding that delaying approvals can mean missing out on unposted openings or losing positions to other candidates who acted sooner.

  
The report identifies ten of the most common reasons attorneys hesitate, including concerns about timing (“I’m too busy right now”), fear of rejection, worries about compensation or title, geographic preferences, hybrid or remote work policies, and even uncertainty about whether their experience matches the firm’s needs. Some attorneys also hesitate because they believe a “perfect firm” may come along later or because they feel overwhelmed by the number of choices presented.

BCG’s recruiters work to address these concerns through a structured and data-driven approach. They prepare customized market maps for each candidate, listing every firm where the attorney could potentially be a strong fit. This allows candidates to see the entire landscape of opportunities and approve broadly, without worrying about wasting time on misaligned options.

In addition, BCG helps attorneys translate their skills into compelling narratives tailored to each firm. They provide detailed market intelligence on salary ranges, partnership tracks, and practice group demand, which helps candidates make informed decisions about which firms to target. Recruiters also handle all submissions, scheduling, and follow-ups—allowing attorneys to stay focused on their billable work while keeping the search process moving.

Real-life examples from BCG’s report show attorneys who initially delayed approvals but, once they broadened their list, secured multiple interviews within weeks. Others leveraged BCG’s process to relocate to new cities, join stronger practice groups, or increase their compensation significantly.

The key takeaway, BCG says, is that momentum matters. Approving firms regularly creates a consistent flow of interviews, increasing the likelihood of receiving an offer at the right time. In a competitive lateral market, hesitation can mean missing out—while timely approvals put attorneys in control of their careers.

