Massive Lateral Move: Ropes and Gray IP Leader and 21-Lawyer Team Join Sheppard Mullin

In one of the largest lateral moves of 2025, Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP has significantly expanded its intellectual property litigation capabilities by welcoming a 21-lawyer team from Ropes & Gray LLP. The move marks a major strategic win for Sheppard Mullin, further positioning the firm as a go-to destination for high-stakes patent and technology disputes.

A High-Profile Departure from Ropes & Gray

Leading the group is Steven Pepe, the former chair of Ropes & Gray’s intellectual property litigation practice. Pepe is widely recognized as a top IP litigator with extensive experience representing technology and telecommunications companies in bet-the-company patent disputes. Alongside Pepe, four other partners — David Chun, Jim Davis, Kevin Post, and Matthew Shapiro — are joining Sheppard Mullin, bringing with them decades of combined experience and a track record of success before federal courts and the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC).

The lateral move includes counsel, associates, and professional staff, bringing the total number of new arrivals close to 30. The group will work across multiple offices, including New York, Silicon Valley, Seoul, and Washington, D.C., expanding Sheppard Mullin’s geographic reach and international capabilities.

Key Clients and Areas of Expertise

The team represents several prominent clients, including Samsung, eGenera, and Collision Communications, and is known for handling complex patent litigation in the high-tech and telecommunications sectors. Their work spans infringement actions, licensing disputes, and ITC investigations, as well as strategic counseling on IP protection and enforcement.

“Sheppard Mullin is doubling down on its commitment to innovation-driven sectors,” said Luca Salvi, chair of Sheppard Mullin. “The addition of this talented team is a major step in strengthening our ability to protect our clients’ most valuable intellectual property in today’s competitive and global marketplace.”

Strategic Growth for Sheppard Mullin

This move builds on Sheppard Mullin’s recent expansion efforts in its IP group. Earlier this year, the firm hired a life-sciences-focused litigation team from Perkins Coie, further enhancing its presence in the pharmaceutical and biotech arenas. The arrival of the Ropes & Gray team complements that strategy by adding a deep bench of patent litigators with strong ties to major technology clients.

Legal industry analysts have noted that group lateral moves of this size are relatively rare and often signal a strategic shift in client work. By bringing on a nearly entire practice group, Sheppard Mullin gains not only talented lawyers but also a pipeline of existing client matters and institutional knowledge.

Ropes & Gray Responds

Ropes & Gray acknowledged the departure in a statement, thanking the attorneys for their contributions and reaffirming the firm’s commitment to its intellectual property practice. The firm emphasized that it remains focused on growing its IP transactions and advisory services, which are crucial to its life sciences and healthcare clients.

While the loss of 21 lawyers is significant, Ropes & Gray continues to be a top-tier player in the IP and life sciences legal markets and is expected to rebuild its litigation team in the months ahead.

Market Impact

This move could shift the balance of power in the IP litigation market, particularly in the technology and telecom sectors. Sheppard Mullin now has one of the more robust IP litigation benches among Am Law 100 firms, better positioning it to compete with established powerhouses.

Group moves of this size have become more frequent in 2025 as law firms compete for talent and market share. Earlier this year, more than 40 litigators left Reed Smith to join Crowell & Moring, and Reed Smith later hired 37 lawyers from another firm to bolster its own ranks. The lateral market remains highly active as firms seek to expand their capabilities and capture new clients.

For clients, such moves often translate into greater resources, expanded geographic coverage, and more competitive pricing as firms fight to win and keep high-value litigation work.

