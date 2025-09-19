Forbes Reveals 2025 List of America’s Top 200 Lawyers, Showcasing Legal Excellence Across the Nation

Forbes has released its 2025 “America’s Top 200 Lawyers” list, a prestigious ranking that celebrates attorneys who are not only at the top of their game but also influencing the broader legal landscape. This highly anticipated list highlights lawyers whose impact is felt in courtrooms, boardrooms, and policy arenas across the country.

The honorees represent a sweeping cross-section of practice areas — from high-stakes litigation and corporate transactions to civil rights advocacy and regulatory enforcement. Forbes describes the list as a tribute to those who are “setting legal precedent, leading major firms, and shaping the rule of law in America.”

Recognizing the Most Influential Legal Minds

Among the prominent names included this year are Karen Dunn, a renowned trial lawyer whose courtroom victories have redefined antitrust and commercial litigation strategy, and Marc Elias, widely known for his work protecting voting rights and election integrity. Roberta Kaplan, the civil rights lawyer behind major LGBTQ+ equality and #MeToo victories, was also honored for her role in cases that have shaped national conversations about justice.

Other notables include Neal Katyal, one of the most active Supreme Court advocates in U.S. history, celebrated for his constitutional law work and representation in headline-making appellate cases. Yvette Ostolaza, chair of Sidley Austin’s management committee, earned a spot for her leadership in steering one of the world’s largest law firms through significant growth while also managing complex investigations for Fortune 500 clients.

Forbes also recognized Mathew Rosengart, the former federal prosecutor turned entertainment lawyer who represented pop icon Britney Spears in her widely publicized conservatorship battle, as well as other Hollywood figures in cases that drew international attention.

Highlighting Excellence Beyond the Courtroom

Forbes’ Top 200 list goes beyond trial lawyers and litigators. Corporate attorneys like Julie Jones, chair of Ropes & Gray, and Leonard Klingbaum, a finance partner handling some of the largest private equity and leveraged finance transactions globally, were also included. Their selection underscores the fact that excellence in law is not limited to the courtroom — it also includes shaping deals, transactions, and policies that move entire industries forward.

The list also highlights attorneys who have made major contributions to pro bono work, diversity initiatives, and public service. Many honorees were recognized for taking on cases that expanded access to justice, defended constitutional rights, or advanced social equity.

Selection Process and Criteria

Forbes explained that its editorial team undertook an extensive research process to create the list. Each nominee was evaluated based on multiple factors, including:

Significant case victories or landmark deals

Leadership roles within firms or professional organizations

Contributions to legal scholarship and mentoring

National or global influence within their practice area

Peer recognition and professional accolades

The goal was to create a comprehensive portrait of the lawyers who are truly shaping the profession today — not just those with the most billable hours or biggest client lists, but those who are making a lasting impact.

A Benchmark of Legal Excellence

Being named to the Forbes Top 200 Lawyers list has become an industry benchmark, one that law firms proudly highlight in marketing materials and recruiting efforts. For individual attorneys, inclusion can raise their professional profile, generate new client opportunities, and open doors to speaking engagements and leadership roles.

The list is also a valuable resource for in-house counsel, business leaders, and legal recruiters seeking to identify the most trusted and influential attorneys in specific practice areas.

Inspiration for the Next Generation

For aspiring lawyers, the Forbes list offers more than just a snapshot of who is at the top today — it provides a roadmap for what a successful and impactful legal career can look like. Many honorees started from modest beginnings, built reputations through consistent results, and became thought leaders in their respective fields.

This year’s release is a reminder that the legal profession continues to evolve and that lawyers have a vital role in shaping not just the law but society itself. As issues like artificial intelligence regulation, climate litigation, election integrity, and global corporate governance take center stage, the lawyers on this list will likely continue to guide critical decisions that affect millions.

Forbes’ 2025 list ultimately serves as both recognition and inspiration — honoring those who are leading the way while encouraging the next generation of attorneys to strive for excellence, integrity, and innovation in their practice.

