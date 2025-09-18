Legal Career Resources

BCG Attorney Search Unveils Top 10 Barriers to Law Firm Approvals — And How Lawyers Can Overcome Them
BCG Attorney Search has published an eye-opening report outlining the top ten reasons attorneys are reluctant to approve law firms during their job search—and, more importantly, practical solutions for each barrier. The report stresses that attorneys who approve firms broadly gain faster access to opportunities, dramatically increase interview chances, and often secure better offers than those who wait for openings to be posted.

Learn more from this guide: Top Ten Reasons Attorneys Do Not Approve Firms — And How to Fix Each One

According to BCG, a major reason attorneys hesitate is that they wait for visible job postings before taking action. This is a critical mistake because nearly 75% of legal placements occur without public job listings. Approvals simply authorize BCG to confidentially market a candidate to firms, giving attorneys a chance to access hidden opportunities before they disappear.

  
Another common obstacle is fear of rejection or “over-approving” firms they are not fully sure about. BCG emphasizes that approval does not create an obligation to accept interviews or offers. It is a tool to test the market quickly and broadly, with candidates free to decline interviews later if they choose.

The report also highlights several other reasons attorneys delay firm approvals, including concerns about confidentiality, limited time to research firms, and a desire to perfect their resumes before moving forward. BCG offers targeted solutions, such as blind submissions to protect identities, mass-approval features to save time, and professional resume editing that allows outreach to happen in parallel rather than sequentially.

The numbers speak for themselves. Attorneys who approve firms broadly typically receive their first interview within seven days. Those who limit approvals or manually choose firms tend to wait much longer, sometimes missing out on time-sensitive openings entirely. BCG’s data shows that candidates using its “Mass Approval” system have nearly four times the interview success rate compared to selective approvers.

BCG’s guidance is straightforward: attorneys should take advantage of every available opportunity. The firm recommends a three-step process — approve broadly, allow BCG to make targeted submissions, and revisit approvals weekly to remain visible to firms as new positions open.

The announcement also includes real-world case studies of attorneys who initially struggled to get interviews, only to land multiple offers after switching to a broader approval strategy. These examples illustrate that casting a wide net does not mean giving up control — it simply maximizes exposure to the market.

For attorneys considering a lateral move or exploring new opportunities, this report is a powerful reminder that hesitation can be costly. Approving broadly puts candidates in the best position to access hidden jobs, receive faster feedback, and achieve their career goals.

Want to access the hidden legal job market before anyone else? Visit LawCrossing today to discover thousands of exclusive opportunities, salary data, and legal career resources you won't find anywhere else. Don't wait for job postings to go public — be first in line for your next big career move.

September 18, 2025 Beyond the BigLaw Paycheck: Why Smaller Markets May Offer Bigger Career Wins

Attorneys! If you’re weighing your next move — or just planning for long-term success — listen up. A new report from BCG Attorney Search highlights that chasing the biggest salaries in BigLaw may cost you more than you think. Here […]

read more

