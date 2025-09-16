Trump Launches $15 Billion Defamation and Libel Lawsuit Against The New York Times

In a legal move that is already drawing national attention, former U.S. President Donald J. Trump has filed a $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, four of its journalists, and publisher Penguin Random House. The lawsuit, filed on September 16, 2025, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, accuses the defendants of publishing false and defamatory statements that Trump claims severely harmed his reputation, business ventures, and public standing.

Allegations at the Heart of the Case

Trump’s lawsuit focuses on two primary sets of content:

New York Times articles and editorials — including a pre-2024 election editorial that labeled Trump as unfit for office and characterized him as a threat to democracy.

— including a pre-2024 election editorial that labeled Trump as unfit for office and characterized him as a threat to democracy. The book Lucky Loser — published by Penguin Random House in 2024, which portrayed Trump as financially reckless and accused him of mismanaging his family fortune while maintaining an illusion of success.

Trump’s legal team argues that these articles and the book were not only misleading but were deliberately published with “actual malice”, a legal term meaning the publishers knew the information was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth.

What

Where

Search Jobs

The complaint goes further, alleging that the coverage was intended to damage Trump politically and financially, pointing to a decline in the share price of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of his social media platform Truth Social, after the publications.

Parties Named in the Lawsuit

The complaint specifically names:

The New York Times Company

Four Times journalists connected to the reporting

Penguin Random House LLC, as the publisher of Lucky Loser

Trump is seeking compensatory and punitive damages totaling $15 billion, a sum that would rank among the largest defamation claims in U.S. legal history if it proceeds.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Trump’s Public Statement

Trump announced the lawsuit through a post on his platform, Truth Social, claiming that The New York Times had “lied about me, my family, my business, and the movement to Make America Great Again.” He accused the newspaper of spreading falsehoods designed to undermine public trust in him and his supporters, framing the lawsuit as both a personal battle and a defense of conservative voices against mainstream media bias.

The New York Times’ Response

At the time of filing, The New York Times issued a brief response stating that the lawsuit is “without merit” and vowing to vigorously defend its journalism. The newspaper has long maintained that its reporting on Trump is based on verified facts and in the public interest. Penguin Random House has not yet issued a detailed statement, though it is expected to defend the book as protected speech under the First Amendment.

Legal and Constitutional Implications

Because Donald Trump is a public figure, the legal standard for defamation is higher than for private citizens. Under the landmark New York Times v. Sullivan (1964) Supreme Court case, Trump must prove “actual malice” — that the defendants either knew their statements were false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth. This standard is intentionally difficult to meet in order to protect freedom of the press and encourage robust debate on public figures.

Legal scholars note that Trump’s lawsuit could test the limits of this precedent. Some commentators believe it could become a high-profile case that revisits questions about whether the “actual malice” standard should be reconsidered, an issue several Supreme Court justices have recently signaled interest in reexamining.

Part of a Broader Legal Strategy

This lawsuit is not Trump’s first legal action against media organizations. Earlier this year, he filed a $10 billion libel suit against The Wall Street Journal over an article alleging that he sent a controversial birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein containing an explicit drawing.

Additionally, Trump reached a settlement with Paramount Global, parent company of CBS, after claiming a 60 Minutes interview was deceptively edited to make him appear untruthful. These cases suggest that Trump is pursuing an aggressive legal campaign to challenge what he calls “fake news” and hold media outlets accountable.

Political and Public Impact

Trump remains a dominant figure in American politics, and this lawsuit may have ripple effects on the 2026 midterm elections and beyond. Supporters are likely to see the lawsuit as a stand against media bias, while critics may argue that it is an attempt to intimidate journalists and suppress investigative reporting.

If successful, the case could result in a record-breaking damages award and potentially influence how news organizations cover public figures in the future. If dismissed, it could reinforce existing protections for journalists and publishers under the First Amendment.

What Happens Next

The lawsuit will proceed through the federal court system in Florida. Next steps include:

Responses from defendants — The New York Times and Penguin Random House are expected to file motions to dismiss, likely arguing that their reporting and publishing activities are protected by constitutional free speech rights.

— The New York Times and Penguin Random House are expected to file motions to dismiss, likely arguing that their reporting and publishing activities are protected by constitutional free speech rights. Discovery phase — If the case proceeds, both sides could engage in extensive discovery, potentially including depositions of Times reporters and executives.

— If the case proceeds, both sides could engage in extensive discovery, potentially including depositions of Times reporters and executives. Potential trial or settlement — The case could take months or even years to reach trial, though a settlement is also possible.

Given Trump’s stature and the dollar amount at stake, this case will be closely watched by media lawyers, constitutional scholars, and political observers alike.

Stay Ahead of the Legal Curve — Explore Your Next Career Move Today!

High-profile lawsuits like Trump’s $15 billion case against The New York Times show just how dynamic and fast-changing the legal industry can be. Don’t just watch from the sidelines — take charge of your career!

👉 Visit LawCrossing to access thousands of exclusive legal jobs updated daily — many you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you’re seeking opportunities in litigation, media law, or corporate practice, LawCrossing helps you connect with the firms and roles that match your skills and ambitions.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More