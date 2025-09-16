Paul Weiss Snags Top Antitrust Team, Strengthening Litigation and Regulatory Powerhouse

New York & Washington, D.C. – Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP has made another bold move to reinforce its position as a powerhouse in antitrust law. The firm announced that it has hired three prominent antitrust partners from rival law firm A&O Shearman Sterling: David Higbee, Ben Gris, and Djordje Petkoski. This strategic acquisition is expected to significantly deepen Paul Weiss’s antitrust and competition bench strength at a time when regulatory scrutiny and litigation are on the rise across multiple industries.
The Trio Joining Paul Weiss
The incoming partners bring a blend of government, private practice, and litigation experience that will enhance Paul Weiss’s ability to handle complex antitrust matters:
- David Higbee – Widely respected as a leading antitrust practitioner, Higbee served as global head of antitrust at A&O Shearman and was a member of the firm’s executive committee. His impressive government experience includes senior leadership positions at the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division, where he served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General and Chief of Staff. Higbee has advised clients on cross-border merger reviews, cartel investigations, and compliance strategy, making him a significant addition to Paul Weiss’s leadership ranks.
- Ben Gris – Known for his deep understanding of merger review and government investigations, Gris spent nearly 12 years at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) before joining private practice. At the FTC, he served as Assistant Director of the Mergers IV Division, where he oversaw major reviews in sectors ranging from technology to pharmaceuticals. Gris is expected to strengthen Paul Weiss’s capacity to counsel clients through the entire merger review process, including second requests and litigation challenges.
- Djordje Petkoski – Petkoski’s practice focuses on antitrust litigation and enforcement defense, representing both corporations and individuals in criminal and civil matters. He has handled cartel defense, internal investigations, and compliance counseling, positioning him to play a critical role in helping Paul Weiss clients mitigate risk in high-stakes situations.
Rebuilding After Key Departures
The lateral hires come at a pivotal time for Paul Weiss. In May, the firm lost a group of high-profile litigators—Karen Dunn, William Isaacson, and Jeannie Rhee—who launched their own boutique firm, Dunn Isaacson Rhee. That team represented major technology and media clients including Amazon, Google, Qualcomm, and Warner Bros. Discovery.
The addition of Higbee, Gris, and Petkoski helps Paul Weiss fill that gap, signaling to clients that the firm remains fully committed to maintaining a premier antitrust practice. Firm Chairman Brad Karp said in a statement that the new partners bring “extraordinary talent and experience” that will enhance Paul Weiss’s ability to guide clients through regulatory investigations, litigation, and complex cross-border matters.
The Competitive Market for Antitrust Talent
Paul Weiss’s latest move is also part of a larger competitive trend among BigLaw firms. With antitrust enforcement from the DOJ and FTC at its most aggressive level in decades—particularly under the Biden administration—demand for experienced antitrust counsel is surging. Law firms are competing fiercely for partners who can navigate this challenging regulatory climate.
By bringing in a team led by the former global head of antitrust at A&O Shearman, Paul Weiss signals that it is prepared to invest in top-tier talent to meet client needs. The firm’s ability to attract such a high-profile team reflects its strong reputation and growth strategy in Washington, D.C., where antitrust and regulatory work is increasingly concentrated.
Strengthening Client Offerings
The arrival of this team expands Paul Weiss’s capacity to offer:
- Merger review expertise – Gris and Higbee will guide clients through Hart-Scott-Rodino filings, second requests, and multijurisdictional clearances.
- Government investigations and enforcement defense – Petkoski’s and Higbee’s government backgrounds position them to anticipate regulatory priorities and craft robust defense strategies.
- High-stakes litigation – With their combined trial and appellate experience, the new partners are well equipped to represent clients facing antitrust lawsuits or class actions.
- Compliance and counseling – The team will also assist clients in developing proactive compliance programs to minimize exposure to future enforcement actions.
Broader Implications for the Legal Industry
Paul Weiss’s move underscores the continued centrality of antitrust law in corporate strategy. As regulatory agencies increase scrutiny of mergers, collaborations, and alleged monopolistic practices—especially in technology, healthcare, energy, and private equity—law firms with deep antitrust benches are positioned to win major client engagements.
This lateral acquisition also highlights the growing fluidity of the legal talent market. As firms merge (like A&O and Shearman earlier this year) and restructure, partners are reevaluating their platforms. For Paul Weiss, this presented an opportunity to strengthen one of its most important practice groups with an already well-coordinated team.
Looking Ahead
As Higbee, Gris, and Petkoski integrate into the firm, Paul Weiss is expected to remain a key player in defending clients in government enforcement actions, advising on major transactions, and litigating antitrust disputes nationwide. Clients in sectors under intense antitrust scrutiny—such as big tech, financial services, life sciences, and industrial manufacturing—are likely to view this expanded team as a valuable resource.
With this high-profile addition, Paul Weiss has made it clear that it intends to stay at the forefront of antitrust law. This move positions the firm to meet the challenges of today’s enforcement environment while also preparing for the continued evolution of competition law in the U.S. and abroad.
