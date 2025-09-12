Legal Career Resources

Thinking of a Lateral Move? BCG’s Salary Guide Shows Where You’ll Earn More
The newly released BigLaw Lateral Salary Guide: Compensation Increases by Practice Area breaks down which specialties are commanding the biggest pay jumps, how timing impacts your earning potential, and why certain practice areas are outpacing others. For attorneys looking to maximize both salary and career trajectory, this guide delivers the insider data you need before making your next move.

Read the full report here:
BigLaw Lateral Salary Guide: Compensation Increases by Practice Area

Thinking of a Lateral Move? BCG’s Salary Guide Shows Where You’ll Earn More

Key Insights from the Report

  • Highest Premiums Rewarded to Corporate M&A, Private Equity & IP
    Corporate attorneys — especially those specializing in M&A and private equity — receive the largest lateral pay boosts, averaging 15–20%, with senior laterals commanding up to 25–30% premiums in top markets. Intellectual property specialists also see strong gains of 14–18%, particularly those with technical or advanced degrees. BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+1
  • Moderate Gains in Litigation and Regulatory Practice Areas
    Traditional litigation lateral moves yield 8–12% pay increases, though specialized fields like securities or white-collar defense can capture 12–15%. Financial regulatory attorneys often enjoy 15–18% gains, whereas general regulatory, environmental, and labor & employment attorneys see more modest premiums ranging between 7–11%. BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+1
  • Optimal Timing Varies by Specialty
    • Corporate: Best lateral window at years 3–4
    • Litigation: Peak timing at years 4–5
    • Specialized practices (like tax or regulatory): Highest premiums at years 5–6 BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+1
  • Regional and Firm-Type Influences Matter
    Major legal markets offer 20–35% higher compensation on average compared to secondary locations. AmLaw 50 firms typically offer higher base salaries, while boutique and niche firms may bridge gaps through tailored bonus structures and equity-like incentives, especially in IP or tax specialties. BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+1
  • Specialization Continues to Pay Off
    Attorneys in highly niche areas earn 25–40% more in lateral moves compared to generalist peers — a critical consideration when planning a strategic career move. BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH+1

Why This Should Matter to You

  • Timing is Everything
    Identify your career sweet spot — when your experience is valued, but you’re not yet deemed too expensive — to command maximum lateral compensation.
  • Specialize Strategically
    Building expertise in specialized fields translates directly into tangible financial rewards and bargaining strength.
  • Leverage Regional Opportunities & Firm Type
    Consider geographic arbitrage or firm structure tailored incentives to optimize total compensation—moving to or negotiating within high-demand markets can significantly impact pay.

Conclusion
BCG Attorney Search’s new guide is a must-read tool for attorneys contemplating lateral moves. It reveals how practice area, timing, and specialization influence compensation in a competitive BigLaw environment. Whether you’re aiming for a financial uplift or strategic career advancement, this guide offers the insights to weigh your options wisely.

  
