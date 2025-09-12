Legal Career Resources

The Partner Pay Gap: New BCG Report Analyzes Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on

BCG Attorney Search has released a new report, Law Firm Partner Compensation Structures: Analysis of Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics and ROI, breaking down how money, market, and mobility shape today’s partnerships.

📄 Read the full report here: Law Firm Partner Compensation Structures Analysis of Equity vs Non-Equity Economics and ROI

The Partner Pay Gap: New BCG Report Analyzes Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics

Equity vs. Non-Equity: The Numbers

  • Equity Partners: Median compensation around $633K; often ranges from $300K–$1.5M+.
  • Non-Equity Partners: Median about $275K; most between $200K–$450K.

Pay varies widely by region—East and West Coasts lead with equity partners earning $700K+, while Midwest/Southeast figures hover closer to $550K–$600K. Boutiques in hot niches like IP or securities litigation can outpace BigLaw averages.

  
What
Where


The Rise of Non-Equity Tiers

Once rare, non-equity partnership is now the norm—87 of the top 100 firms use it. This tier offers faster access to the partner title and steady pay, but real wealth and ROI remain concentrated in equity seats.

Why It Matters

For attorneys eyeing the partner track, understanding the economics is critical. Geography, firm size, and practice specialty all factor into whether equity or non-equity offers the stronger long-term return.

Want to know who really wins in today’s law firm partnerships? Dive into BCG Attorney Search’s latest analysis to uncover the financial realities of equity vs. non-equity compensation, regional pay differences, and ROI for ambitious attorneys.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




📄 Read the full report here: Law Firm Partner Compensation Structures Analysis of Equity vs Non-Equity Economics and ROI

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Real Estate Associate - Los Angeles

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Carlton Fields is seeking a second to fifth-year associate with significant and substantive experien...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Why Law Firms Should Rethink Hiring Lateral Candidates from Non-Law Firm Backgrounds Why Law Firms Should Rethink Hiring Lateral Candidates from Non Law Firm Backgrounds
Legal Career Resources

Why Law Firms Should Rethink Hiring Lateral Candidates from Non-Law Firm Backgrounds
Thinking of a Lateral Move? BCG’s Salary Guide Shows Where You’ll Earn More Thinking of a Lateral Move? BCG’s Salary Guide Shows Where You’ll Earn More
Legal Career Resources

Thinking of a Lateral Move? BCG’s Salary Guide Shows Where You’ll Earn More
The Partner Pay Gap: New BCG Report Analyzes Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics BigLaw Partner Pay Revealed: Equity vs. Non-Equity Earnings & ROI by Practice Area
Legal Career Resources

The Partner Pay Gap: New BCG Report Analyzes Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics
Law Schools on Alert: Remote LSAT Testing Faces Global Integrity Crisis Law Schools on Alert: Remote LSAT Testing Faces Global Integrity Crisis
Law Students

Law Schools on Alert: Remote LSAT Testing Faces Global Integrity Crisis
Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration from Stripping Legal Protections for Venezuelans and Haitians Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration from Stripping Legal Protections for Venezuelans and Haitians
Breaking News

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration from Stripping Legal Protections for Venezuelans and Haitians
The Power of Relentless Advocacy: Why Lawyers Should Never Back Down The Power of Relentless Advocacy: Why Lawyers Should Never Back Down
Lawyers

The Power of Relentless Advocacy: Why Lawyers Should Never Back Down
Newsmax Gears Up to Refile Antitrust Lawsuit Against Fox After Court Flags “Shotgun” Complaint
Breaking News

Newsmax Gears Up to Refile Antitrust Lawsuit Against Fox After Court Flags “Shotgun” Complaint
Anthropic Strikes Historic $1.5 Billion Settlement with Authors — A Turning Point in AI and Copyright Anthropic Strikes Historic $1.5 Billion Settlement with Authors — A Turning Point in AI and Copyright
Legal News

Anthropic Strikes Historic $1.5 Billion Settlement with Authors — A Turning Point in AI and Copyright
Why the Law School Tuition Bubble Is Finally Softening — And What It Means for You Why the Law School Tuition Bubble Is Finally Softening — And What It Means for You
Law Students

Why the Law School Tuition Bubble Is Finally Softening — And What It Means for You
Ethics and Professional Responsibility in Law—Your Guide to Building an Unshakeable Foundation Ethics and Professional Responsibility in Law—Your Guide to Building an Unshakeable Foundation
Legal Career Resources

Ethics and Professional Responsibility in Law—Your Guide to Building an Unshakeable Foundation

Legal Career Resources

September 12, 2025 From Connections to Clients: The Power of Purposeful Networking for Lawyers

In today’s competitive legal market, skill and hard work alone aren’t always enough to grow a thriving practice. Lawyers must find ways to stand out, remain top of mind, and build trust with both clients and peers. One of the […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top