The Partner Pay Gap: New BCG Report Analyzes Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics

BCG Attorney Search has released a new report, Law Firm Partner Compensation Structures: Analysis of Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics and ROI, breaking down how money, market, and mobility shape today’s partnerships.

Equity vs. Non-Equity: The Numbers

Equity Partners : Median compensation around $633K ; often ranges from $300K–$1.5M+ .

: Median compensation around ; often ranges from . Non-Equity Partners: Median about $275K; most between $200K–$450K.

Pay varies widely by region—East and West Coasts lead with equity partners earning $700K+, while Midwest/Southeast figures hover closer to $550K–$600K. Boutiques in hot niches like IP or securities litigation can outpace BigLaw averages.

The Rise of Non-Equity Tiers

Once rare, non-equity partnership is now the norm—87 of the top 100 firms use it. This tier offers faster access to the partner title and steady pay, but real wealth and ROI remain concentrated in equity seats.

Why It Matters

For attorneys eyeing the partner track, understanding the economics is critical. Geography, firm size, and practice specialty all factor into whether equity or non-equity offers the stronger long-term return.

Want to know who really wins in today’s law firm partnerships? Dive into BCG Attorney Search’s latest analysis to uncover the financial realities of equity vs. non-equity compensation, regional pay differences, and ROI for ambitious attorneys.

