The Partner Pay Gap: New BCG Report Analyzes Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics

BCG Attorney Search has released a new report, Law Firm Partner Compensation Structures: Analysis of Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics and ROI, breaking down how money, market, and mobility shape today’s partnerships.
📄 Read the full report here: Law Firm Partner Compensation Structures Analysis of Equity vs Non-Equity Economics and ROI
Equity vs. Non-Equity: The Numbers
- Equity Partners: Median compensation around $633K; often ranges from $300K–$1.5M+.
- Non-Equity Partners: Median about $275K; most between $200K–$450K.
Pay varies widely by region—East and West Coasts lead with equity partners earning $700K+, while Midwest/Southeast figures hover closer to $550K–$600K. Boutiques in hot niches like IP or securities litigation can outpace BigLaw averages.
The Rise of Non-Equity Tiers
Once rare, non-equity partnership is now the norm—87 of the top 100 firms use it. This tier offers faster access to the partner title and steady pay, but real wealth and ROI remain concentrated in equity seats.
Why It Matters
For attorneys eyeing the partner track, understanding the economics is critical. Geography, firm size, and practice specialty all factor into whether equity or non-equity offers the stronger long-term return.
