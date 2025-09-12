Law Students

Law Schools on Alert: Remote LSAT Testing Faces Global Integrity Crisis
A growing cheating industry in mainland China has forced the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) to suspend remote LSAT testing there following the October 2025 exam. This move underscores the risks remote proctoring poses to test integrity and legal education globally.

What’s Happening?

  • Since the LSAT went online in 2020, cheating rings in China have exploded—charging up to $8,000 for near-perfect scores using tactics like hidden cameras, remote computer access, and prior question harvesting.
  • LSAC’s suspension follows a surge in such operations. Although only a few hundred test-takers are believed to be involved annually, the damage to the credibility of LSAT results affects law schools and honest applicants alike.
  • Experts warn the problem isn’t confined to China or the LSAT—similar misconduct could infiltrate other high-stakes exams worldwide.

Why This Matters

  • Law Schools at Risk: Administrators rely on LSAT scores to assess applicant merit. Any erosion of test integrity undermines admissions fairness.
  • Global Repercussions: The interconnected testing ecosystem heightens vulnerability—remote exam platforms could be exploited across borders.
  • Remote Testing Under Scrutiny: As digital proctoring grows, so do concerns about access, fairness, and oversight.

