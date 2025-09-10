Lawyers

The Complete Attorney Compensation Report 2025–2026 — A Definitive U.S. Legal Salary Guide
The legal industry has entered a new compensation era, and with it comes BCG Attorney Search’s Complete Attorney Compensation Report 2025–2026, a definitive guide to U.S. legal salaries across markets and practice levels. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth look at attorney pay, market benchmarks, and the evolving structures that shape how lawyers are rewarded nationwide.

The Complete Attorney Compensation Report 2025–2026 — A Definitive U.S. Legal Salary Guide

Why This Report Matters

Compensation remains one of the most closely watched and debated issues in the legal profession. For attorneys, salary levels often determine not only career satisfaction but also long-term mobility between firms, markets, and practice areas. For law firms, compensation strategy has become a competitive tool for attracting and retaining top talent in a tight labor market.

  
The 2025–2026 Compensation Guide delivers a thorough analysis of salaries at every level—associates, counsel, and partners—across the nation’s largest metropolitan legal markets. From entry-level positions at top BigLaw firms to mid-level regional practices, the guide outlines the realities of pay in a highly stratified industry.

Highlights From the Report

  • BigLaw Base Salaries Remain Steady: First-year associates at elite firms continue to command base salaries around the $225,000 to $230,000 range, with year-end bonuses pushing total compensation significantly higher.
  • Regional Firms Show Divergence: While top-tier New York, California, and Washington, D.C. firms remain aligned with the BigLaw scale, regional markets have adopted modified versions, with starting salaries ranging from $140,000 to $190,000 depending on size and specialty.
  • Mid-Level Associates Drive Value: Firms are paying closer attention to third- through fifth-year associates, where retention pressures are greatest. Compensation packages here show the widest variation across firms.
  • Partner Pay Spreads Continue to Grow: The report also notes widening disparities in partner compensation. Equity partners at top-grossing firms continue to see average profits per partner climb above $3 million, while non-equity partners in many markets earn between $400,000 and $800,000 annually.

Compensation as a Strategic Tool

The report underscores that salaries are not merely numbers; they reflect broader strategies. Law firms now view compensation structures as key to shaping culture, influencing attorney loyalty, and maintaining competitive advantage.

The growing prevalence of two-tier partnerships—separating equity from non-equity partners—has also reshaped the conversation. Compensation transparency, lockstep vs. merit-based models, and market pressures from clients all influence how firms determine pay scales.

A Must-Read for Attorneys and Firms

For attorneys considering a career move, the 2025–2026 Compensation Guide provides clarity in an often opaque industry. For law firms, it serves as both a benchmarking tool and a reminder of the intense competition for talent.

Whether you are a law student planning your first steps, an associate evaluating your next move, or a partner analyzing profitability, this report delivers the insights needed to make informed decisions in today’s competitive environment.



Conclusion

As salaries evolve and market pressures intensify, the Complete Attorney Compensation Report 2025–2026 stands as the most reliable resource for understanding compensation in the legal profession. The guide confirms what many already know: compensation remains at the center of every major decision in BigLaw and beyond.

JDJournal will continue to track compensation changes as firms adjust to shifting economic and competitive realities.

