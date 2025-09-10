Legal News

Few BigLaw Firms Still Hold on to Single-Tier Partnership — For Now
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Few BigLaw Firms Still Hold on to Single-Tier Partnership — For Now

September 10, 2025 — In the evolving landscape of BigLaw, single-tier, all-equity partnerships are rapidly becoming rare. Most leading firms have already introduced nonequity, or “salaried,” partner tiers—and several that still maintain a traditional model are now considering change.

The Two-Tier Model Takes Over

Historically, all-equity partnerships—where every partner owns a stake in the firm—were the norm among elite U.S. law firms. Cravath, for instance, was among the last holdouts until November 2023, when it quietly introduced a salaried partner tier. This shift set off a cascade of similar moves:

  • Paul Weiss launched its two-tier partnership structure in March 2024.
  • WilmerHale followed in August 2024, adding a nonequity tier to enhance flexibility in talent acquisition and retention.
  • Cleary Gottlieb, adopting a similar approach, introduced its new platform in October 2024 focused on expanding promotion and development opportunities.
  • Schulte Roth & Zabel added an income (nonequity) tier in early 2025, with a modest number of appointments to start.
  • Concurrently, Skadden Arps began considering a salaried partner structure in February 2025.
  • Ropes & Gray, one of the highest-grossing firms remaining all-equity, is also weighing the possibility of introducing a nonequity tier as of mid-2025.

Recent Developments at Debevoise & Plimpton

Most notably, Debevoise & Plimpton — ranked no. 33 by gross revenue — announced in June 2025 that it will introduce a nonequity partner tier. Importantly, it will retain its lockstep compensation structure among equity partners. The firm noted that the tier was created to aid in talent acquisition and retention while preserving the collaborative team model that clients value

  
What
Where


According to Financial Times, the industry’s shift toward salaried partnerships — popularly referred to as “Kirklandisation,” inspired by the pioneering approach of Kirkland & Ellis — has become nearly universal. As of June 2025, 87 of the top 100 U.S. law firms have adopted non-equity tiers.

Why the Two-Tier Model Is Dominating

Economic Strategy: Introducing non-equity partners offers a way to reward high-performing associates with partner status—boosting morale and retention—without diluting equity or reducing profits for existing equity partners

Talent Dynamics: Firms gain flexibility to attract top legal talent by offering a partnership title earlier in careers, creating a powerful incentive in a competitive market.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Structural Trends: Data points to a sweeping industry trend: by mid-2025, single-tier firms are becoming the exception rather than the rule.

Still Holding Out — But for How Long?

A small group of prestigious firms still maintain all-equity partnerships. According to recent community insight, these include:



  • Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
  • Davis Polk & Wardwell
  • Sullivan & Cromwell
  • Arnold & Porter
  • Susman Godfrey
  • Jones Day
  • Taft
  • Kellogg Hansen (though not technically AmLaw 100)
  • Ropes & Gray (now considering change)
  • Debevoise & Plimpton (recently transitioned).

However, with the momentum toward tiered structures, even these firms may eventually adopt similar models.

Looking Ahead

As of early September 2025, only a handful of major U.S. law firms persist with traditional single-tier partnerships. Yet, the broader movement is unmistakable:

  • The Kirkland model has fundamentally reshaped partnership economics.
  • Many firms are now offering “partner” titles as part of strategic retention and hiring initiatives.
  • Even the most staunch defenders of the equity-only model are evaluating alternatives in response to competitive pressures.

Conclusion

For now, few Big Law firms remain single-tier—but the trendlines suggest change is not just possible, it’s probable.

JDJournal will continue monitoring these structural shifts. If your firm is undergoing a partnership overhaul or contemplating a move to a two-tier model, we welcome your insights and commentary.

Related Items:, , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Real Estate Associate - Los Angeles

USA-CA-Los Angeles

Carlton Fields is seeking a second to fifth-year associate with significant and substantive experien...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration from Stripping Legal Protections for Venezuelans and Haitians Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration from Stripping Legal Protections for Venezuelans and Haitians
Breaking News

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration from Stripping Legal Protections for Venezuelans and Haitians
Arizona Eyes Innovation: One-Year Criminal Law Track for Defenders and Prosecutors Arizona Eyes Innovation: One-Year Criminal Law Track for Defenders and Prosecutors
Breaking News

Arizona Eyes Innovation: One-Year Criminal Law Track for Defenders and Prosecutors
Legal AI Trailblazer Eudia Launches “AI-Augmented” Law Firm in Arizona—Transforming Corporate Legal Delivery Legal AI Trailblazer Eudia Launches “AI-Augmented” Law Firm in Arizona—Transforming Corporate Legal Delivery
Legal News

Legal AI Trailblazer Eudia Launches “AI-Augmented” Law Firm in Arizona—Transforming Corporate Legal Delivery
Unlock Top-Tier Legal Compensation: Your Ultimate Guide to the Highest-Paid Attorney Roles in 2025–2026 Unlock Top-Tier Legal Compensation: Your Ultimate Guide to the Highest-Paid Attorney Roles in 2025–2026
Legal Career Resources

Unlock Top-Tier Legal Compensation: Your Ultimate Guide to the Highest-Paid Attorney Roles in 2025–2026
Colgate-Palmolive Finalizes $332 Million Pension Settlement with Employees Colgate-Palmolive Finalizes $332 Million Pension Settlement with Employees
Legal News

Colgate-Palmolive Finalizes $332 Million Pension Settlement with Employees
Introducing the New 2025 Legal Salary Calculator: Your Market Insight Tool Introducing the New 2025 Legal Salary Calculator: Your Market Insight Tool
Lawyers

Introducing the New 2025 Legal Salary Calculator: Your Market Insight Tool
Non-Equity Partnership: Prestige Without a Promise of Equity Non-Equity Partnership: Prestige Without a Promise of Equity
Legal News

Non-Equity Partnership: Prestige Without a Promise of Equity
Google Hit with $425 Million Class-Action Judgment in Major Privacy Case Google Hit with $425 Million Class-Action Judgment in Major Privacy Case
Breaking News

Google Hit with $425 Million Class-Action Judgment in Major Privacy Case
Your Pathway to a Global Legal Career with an International Law Degree Your Pathway to a Global Legal Career with an International Law Degree
Legal Career Resources

Your Pathway to a Global Legal Career with an International Law Degree
Law School Applications Surge Again—Fueled by Politics, Economy and LSAT Reforms Law School Applications Surge Again—Fueled by Politics, Economy and LSAT Reforms
Law Students

Law School Applications Surge Again—Fueled by Politics, Economy and LSAT Reforms

Legal Career Resources

September 11, 2025 New Report Breaks Down BigLaw Partner Compensation and ROI by Practice Area

A newly released BigLaw Partner Compensation Report sheds light on one of the most closely watched issues in the legal industry: how much partners earn, how those earnings differ between equity and non-equity roles, and which practice areas are delivering […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top