Law School Applications Surge Again—Fueled by Politics, Economy and LSAT Reforms

Interest in law school has surged in 2025, marking one of the most significant upticks in decades. According to the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), the number of U.S. law school applicants climbed approximately 18% over the previous year, totaling 76,599 hopefuls—the largest year-over-year jump since 2002. Other sources report even sharper spikes, with data pointing to 20–20.5% increases in applicant volume.

A Perfect Storm: Political Climate, Job Market & LSAT Changes

Experts attribute this surge to three major forces coming together:

1. Heightened Political Engagement (“Trump Bump”)

The second term of President Donald Trump has renewed political urgency for many. According to Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of UC Berkeley Law, prospective students are energized to protect key issues such as civil liberties, immigration rights, and environmental protections. Georgetown Law’s admissions dean, Andy Cornblatt, observed applications up by 25%, with many young adults expressing a desire to use legal tools to shape policy outcomes. This so-called “Trump bump” echoes a similar trend during Trump’s first presidency.

2. Economic Pressures and Job Market Weakness

Simultaneously, the entry-level job market remains challenging. With recent college graduates facing 5.3% unemployment and over 41% underemployment, many view law school as a strategic move toward economic stability. Law school is seen as both a safe haven and career booster, especially when salaries for successful graduates can climb substantially—some corporate firms offering starting salaries as high as $225,000.

3. LSAT Revisions Lowering Barriers

Changes to the LSAT have also broadened access. The removal of the logic games section, following litigation over disability accommodations, has eased a traditional hurdle for many test-takers. More flexible policies—such as digital testing options and more generous accommodations—have also contributed to increased participation.

Record Numbers and Intensified Admissions Battles

The surge in applications has dramatically intensified competition. Georgetown Law received a staggering 14,000 applications for just 650 seats. The University of Michigan Law School witnessed its most substantial applicant volume ever in its 166-year history. Across the board, institutions are coping with unprecedented volumes, with many admissions offices relying on long waitlists and tiered ranking systems to manage overwhelming demand.

Drivers of the Upturn: Multiple Perspectives

Georgetown & Beyond

Dean Zearfoss at Michigan Law acknowledged the surprise felt when application increases jumped by 30%. Similarly, analysts from BU (Boston University) Law note nearly 30% increases at their institution, thrilled to welcome a generation eager to engage meaningfully with societal challenges—from climate change to racial justice—through legal advocacy.

National Trends

Reports indicate that nearly all of the nearly 200 ABA-accredited law schools experienced double-digit growth in applications, with some regional hot spots like Washington state seeing rises of 35%.

Mixed Views on the “Trump Bump”

While many cite political motivation, some voices are cautious. Marketing consultant Anna Ivey echoed the notion of a repeat “Trump bump,” though admissions observers like Anne Levine suggest economic insecurity and job uncertainty remain primary motivators. Law and social commentary also discuss how applicant surges began before election outcomes could realistically influence decisions, questioning the causal weight of political shifts.

What This Means for Future Applicants

This competitive surge means applicants must refine strategy:

Stand Out Early : Prepare polished applications months ahead, given the crowded field.

: Prepare polished applications months ahead, given the crowded field. Communicate Passion & Purpose : Highlight civic engagement, social justice, or economic empowerment goals—applicants with clear, motivated narratives are resonating with admissions offices.

: Highlight civic engagement, social justice, or economic empowerment goals—applicants with clear, motivated narratives are resonating with admissions offices. Consider Retaking or Abbreviating LSAT : With fewer sections and better accommodations, improved LSAT scores are more accessible

: With fewer sections and better accommodations, improved LSAT scores are more accessible Manage Expectations: Admissions offices suggest being realistic and patient—waitlists are common, and responses may be delayed

