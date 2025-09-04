Legal Career Resources

Vault Reveals the 2025 “Top 100 Most Prestigious U.S. Law Firms
JDJournal, September 2025 – Prestige has long been a driving force in the legal profession, influencing everything from recruitment and client acquisition to attorney career choices. Each year, Vault publishes its highly anticipated “Law 100” ranking, a definitive list of the most prestigious law firms in the United States. The 2025 rankings are in, and they once again provide valuable insight into the firms that attorneys most respect.

Unlike rankings based on revenue or profits, Vault’s list is grounded in perception and reputation among peers. This year, more than 20,000 associates nationwide participated in the survey, rating law firms other than their own on a prestige scale of 1 to 10. The methodology ensures impartial results and captures how lawyers across the country truly view the reputations of competing firms.

The Top 10 Firms

The 2025 Top 10 Most Prestigious Firms reflect a balance of tradition and modern dominance:

  1. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP – A perennial leader, Cravath remains synonymous with prestige and excellence.
  2. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz – Known for its elite M&A and litigation strength, the firm retains its place near the very top.
  3. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP – A global giant renowned for corporate and transactional work.
  4. Latham & Watkins LLP – One of the largest firms in the world, praised for both breadth and depth of practice.
  5. Sullivan & Cromwell LLP – Recognized for financial services, M&A, and cross-border transactions.
  6. Kirkland & Ellis LLP – A dominant player in private equity, restructuring, and high-stakes litigation.
  7. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP – A corporate law powerhouse with decades of reputation behind its name.
  8. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP – Known equally for its litigation practice and progressive culture.
  9. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP – A leader in private equity, capital markets, and Wall Street representation.
  10. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP – Distinguished for its litigation and appellate practices, including landmark Supreme Court work.

Why Prestige Matters

Prestige rankings carry weight in a profession where reputation often guides career choices. For law students, they can influence OCI bidding and summer associate offers. For laterals, they provide a barometer of where career growth may be most strategically advantageous. And for clients, firm prestige often signals trust, influence, and long-standing excellence.

While Vault’s ranking does not measure revenue or profitability, its focus on peer perception highlights the importance of culture, reputation, and the respect a firm commands across the industry. In many cases, firms at the top of the list are not only profitable but also offer career paths that shape the future of the profession itself.

Looking Ahead

The Vault 100 list continues to be a reference point for attorneys, law students, and recruiters alike. It not only celebrates the leading firms but also underscores the qualities—such as consistency, excellence, and peer recognition—that define long-term prestige in the legal world.

Visit Vault’s complete The 100 Most Prestigious U.S. Law Firms ranking.

