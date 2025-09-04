Legal Career Resources

Three Essential Questions Every Lawyer Should Ask Before Pursuing—or Continuing—a Law Firm Career
Three Essential Questions Every Lawyer Should Ask Before Pursuing—or Continuing—a Law Firm Career

The legal profession is demanding, competitive, and rewarding, but not every attorney is suited to thrive in a law firm setting. While credentials, grades, and experience matter, they are not the sole determinants of success. Harrison Barnes, a leading legal recruiter, highlights three simple yet powerful self-assessment questions that can help attorneys decide whether they should enter—or remain—in a law firm environment. These questions are equally relevant to candidates navigating interviews and to professionals reassessing their long-term career fit.

Learn more from this guide: Three Simple Ways to Tell If You Should Work (or Continue to Work) in a Law Firm

1. Can You Truly Do the Work?

Law firms seek attorneys who are not only qualified on paper but also able to consistently deliver high-quality work. Passion and persistence matter just as much as credentials. Employers carefully evaluate how long an attorney has stayed at prior firms, whether they have consistently met billable hour requirements, and whether they bring genuine enthusiasm for the practice of law. A lawyer who thrives in the daily grind—reviewing documents, drafting, researching, and problem-solving—will always stand out above someone who relies solely on academic achievements or prestige.

  
2. Can You Be Managed?

Collaboration is the backbone of law firm practice. Attorneys who resist direction, demand special treatment, or refuse to adapt to firm culture often raise red flags during the hiring process. Firms operate within strict structures—partners, senior associates, and teams all working together—and a lawyer who struggles to follow guidance risks disrupting workflow. Adaptability, humility, and willingness to be part of a team are therefore indispensable. Barnes notes that even the most talented attorney can quickly fail if they cannot be managed effectively.

3. Will You Stay for the Long Term?

Turnover is a costly problem for law firms, making retention one of their top concerns. Attorneys who view a firm as a short-term stopgap, or who appear restless and eager to leave at the first challenge, are often passed over in favor of candidates demonstrating long-term commitment. Stability signals reliability, and firms prefer to invest in professionals who will grow with the organization rather than those who treat the role as a temporary opportunity.

Why These Questions Matter

Barnes recalls advice from one of his law professors: even the brightest law students may struggle in law firms if their personalities or work preferences are misaligned with firm life. Success requires more than talent; it requires alignment with the culture and expectations of the profession. He cites an example of a highly accomplished attorney who, despite stellar credentials, struggled to secure a position because interviewers sensed a lack of genuine interest, difficulty in being managed, and low long-term commitment.

Final Takeaway for JDJournal Readers

Before embarking on—or continuing—a law firm career, every attorney should pause to ask themselves: Can I do the work with consistency and passion? Am I willing to be guided within a structured team? Do I see myself committing to a firm for the long run?

If the answer to these questions is yes, then a law firm career may be the right path. If not, recognizing misalignment early can help attorneys redirect their careers toward alternative environments—whether in-house, public interest, or entrepreneurial ventures—where they may find greater satisfaction and success.

