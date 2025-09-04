Personalized Cover Letters: The Small Step That Delivers Big Results

Aspiring legal professionals: one small but powerful adjustment to your cover letter can significantly elevate your application in today’s competitive job market. Always address your cover letter to a specific person—it showcases professionalism, effort, and respect, and helps distinguish you from other candidates.

The Impact of a Personalized Greeting

When you address your cover letter to a real individual, you’re signaling that you’ve done your homework and that you’re serious about the role. This simple act communicates attention to detail, thoughtfulness, and genuine interest—qualities highly valued by law firms. Unlike impersonal salutations, a personalized greeting adds a human touch, making your application feel directed and meaningful.

Finding the Right Recipient

If a job posting doesn’t list a contact name, don’t settle for “To Whom It May Concern” or “Dear Hiring Manager.” Instead:

Call the firm directly , politely asking who handles hiring for the relevant department. Many front desk or administrative staff can share this information.

, politely asking who handles hiring for the relevant department. Many front desk or administrative staff can share this information. Check the firm’s website under sections like “Careers,” “Our People,” or “Team.” Titles such as Recruiting Coordinator, Managing Partner, or Practice Group Leader are good targets.

under sections like “Careers,” “Our People,” or “Team.” Titles such as Recruiting Coordinator, Managing Partner, or Practice Group Leader are good targets. Leverage LinkedIn , searching for roles like “Legal Recruiter,” “Hiring Partner,” or “Recruiting Manager” at the firm.

, searching for roles like “Legal Recruiter,” “Hiring Partner,” or “Recruiting Manager” at the firm. Use alumni networks—a shared law school affiliation may help you identify or confirm the right person.

Why It Matters—Especially in Smaller Firms

Smaller and mid-sized firms often lack large HR departments. Hiring decisions are typically in the hands of one or two partners. Addressing your cover letter to a named partner—ideally the one listed first in the firm’s name—can make your application feel personal and targeted.

When Generic Instructions Apply

In some cases, large firms may direct you to send applications to “recruiting@firm.com” or submit via an online portal. Even then, still include a personal salutation within your cover letter. Ignoring this can suggest you’re not fully committed to the opportunity.

Additional Best Practices for Legal Cover Letters

To further strengthen your cover letter:

Tailor each letter to the firm—mention why you’re interested in their work, culture, or recent achievements.

to the firm—mention why you’re interested in their work, culture, or recent achievements. Use active, precise language. Avoid vague, generic statements—demonstrate how you align with the firm’s needs.

Avoid vague, generic statements—demonstrate how you align with the firm’s needs. Avoid repeating your resume. Instead, offer context, tangible examples, and highlight transferable skills.

Instead, offer context, tangible examples, and highlight transferable skills. Keep it professional and polished. Stick to one page, proofread carefully, and follow formal formatting.

Why This Matters for You

Law firms increasingly prioritize applicants who demonstrate care, initiative, and legal acumen. Addressing your cover letter to a specific person isn’t just courteous—it’s a strategic move that sets the stage for a more meaningful connection and a stronger impression.

By combining a personalized salutation with tailored content, polished expression, and precision, you enhance your application’s clarity, character, and competitiveness.

Remember: Your cover letter is more than an introduction—it’s your first legal writing sample for the firm. Treat it as such, and you’ll stand out for all the right reasons.

