Walmart Triumphs in Shareholder Litigation Over Opioid Inquiry

In a significant legal victory, Walmart has successfully won an appeal from shareholders who accused the retail giant of misleading investors by delaying disclosure of a federal investigation into its opioid dispensing operations.

Key Highlights:

Court Confirms No Securities Fraud

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia unanimously upheld a prior dismissal, ruling that Walmart did not engage in securities fraud. The court found that revealing the investigation in June 2018—about 18 months after its inception and 10 weeks post a Texas prosecutor’s warning—did not mislead investors.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia unanimously upheld a prior dismissal, ruling that Walmart did not engage in securities fraud. The court found that revealing the investigation in June 2018—about 18 months after its inception and 10 weeks post a Texas prosecutor’s warning—did not mislead investors. Investigation Origin and Disclosure Timeline

Federal authorities launched the probe following a raid on a Walmart store that sought records related to two Texas doctors suspected of excessive opioid prescribing. The company disclosed the probe once it had sufficient clarity about its scope and potential implications.

Federal authorities launched the probe following a raid on a Walmart store that sought records related to two Texas doctors suspected of excessive opioid prescribing. The company disclosed the probe once it had sufficient clarity about its scope and potential implications. Shareholder Impact and Legal Context

Allegations stemmed from a March 2020 ProPublica report suggesting Walmart might face indictment. The news caused the company’s stock to drop approximately 5.1%, slashing an estimated $16 billion from its market value. Although never indicted, Walmart faced a civil suit from the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2020. A trial is scheduled for November 2027.

Allegations stemmed from a March 2020 ProPublica report suggesting Walmart might face indictment. The news caused the company’s stock to drop approximately 5.1%, slashing an estimated $16 billion from its market value. Although never indicted, Walmart faced a civil suit from the U.S. Department of Justice in December 2020. A trial is scheduled for November 2027. Judicial Commentary and Rationale

Circuit Judge Anthony Scirica emphasized that disclosing the information when the contours of the investigation were clearer sufficed to meet legal standards. He added: “Not everything is securities fraud,” noting that Walmart’s actions “did what it had to do” to avoid misleading investors.

Circuit Judge Anthony Scirica emphasized that disclosing the information when the contours of the investigation were clearer sufficed to meet legal standards. He added: “Not everything is securities fraud,” noting that Walmart’s actions “did what it had to do” to avoid misleading investors. Background on Related Settlements

The appellate court decision upheld an earlier ruling dismissing the case in April 2024 by a Delaware federal judge. Notably, in November 2022, Walmart settled numerous opioid lawsuits brought by state, local, and tribal governments in a deal valued at $3.1 billion.

What This Means for the Legal Landscape

This ruling underscores the importance of timing and clarity in corporate disclosures, particularly amid ongoing federal investigations. It suggests that companies may avoid liability under securities law if they disclose sensitive developments once they have reasonable certainty.

For legal professionals and in-house counsel, this case illustrates how appellate courts may interpret obligations for corporate transparency—and what constitutes misleading nondisclosure.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Understand why timing matters in corporate investigations and disclosures. Follow JDJournal for the latest developments in legal industry litigation.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More