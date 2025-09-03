The Best Time for Associates to Make a Lateral Move

Thinking of Making a Move?

For associates, knowing when to change firms can be the difference between fast-tracking your career and stalling your growth. The legal market rewards precision, and timing a lateral move at just the right stage can unlock bigger opportunities, higher pay, and long-term success.

Learn more from this report: Associate Lateral Move Timing

🔑 Key Takeaways for Associates

2–6 Years Is the Sweet Spot

The most in-demand candidates are mid-level associates with 3–5 years of experience. At this stage, lawyers have proven skills, billing efficiency, and the flexibility firms seek.

The most in-demand candidates are mid-level associates with 3–5 years of experience. At this stage, lawyers have proven skills, billing efficiency, and the flexibility firms seek. Less Than a Year? Too Soon

Leaving a firm within your first year often raises red flags. Hiring managers want to see stability and commitment before considering a candidate.

Leaving a firm within your first year often raises red flags. Hiring managers want to see stability and commitment before considering a candidate. Seasonal Market Advantage

The busiest lateral hiring season runs January through June , after bonuses are paid and firms refresh their budgets. While year-end hiring can also be favorable, summer months typically slow down.

The busiest lateral hiring season runs , after bonuses are paid and firms refresh their budgets. While year-end hiring can also be favorable, summer months typically slow down. Wait Too Long, Risk Marketability

Associates with more than 6–7 years of experience may face challenges moving laterally, as firms often prefer training and molding younger lawyers into partnership tracks.

⚖️ Why It Matters

A lateral move is more than just a change of workplace—it’s a career-defining decision. Choosing the right timing can open doors to better opportunities, higher pay, and stronger promotion prospects, while moving too early or too late can limit options.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Learn more from this report: Associate Lateral Move Timing

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More