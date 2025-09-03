Lawyers

Smart Cover Letter Strategies for Unemployed Attorneys
Download PDF
By
Posted on

Being unemployed doesn’t have to hold you back. For attorneys navigating a career gap, the right cover letter can turn a potential red flag into an opportunity to shine. JDJournal brings you expert strategies from BCG Attorney Search on how to highlight your skills, showcase your experience, and keep the focus on what truly matters—your value to future employers.

📌 Watch here: Unemployed Attorneys: How to Highlight Your Skills and Experience in a Cover Letter

Smart Cover Letter Strategies for Unemployed Attorneys

Key Takeaways for Attorneys:

  • Emphasize Achievements: Focus on your last position and the skills you gained, rather than drawing attention to your unemployment status.
  • Save Explanations for the Interview: A cover letter should build interest. Reserve personal details or reasons for career gaps until you can discuss them directly with an interviewer.
  • Use References Strategically: If you have strong references from your most recent job, mention them briefly, but don’t let them dominate your letter.

Why This Matters

This advice helps attorneys shift the narrative from “out of work” to “ready to contribute,” keeping hiring managers focused on strengths and value.

  
What
Where


JDJournal encourages unemployed attorneys to watch the full video and apply these strategies to their job search.

📌 Watch here: Unemployed Attorneys: How to Highlight Your Skills and Experience in a Cover Letter

