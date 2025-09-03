Law Students Can Land Legal Jobs Without Prior Connections

Many law students fear that without family ties or insider connections, breaking into the legal profession is nearly impossible. But a new discussion led by legal recruiter Harrison Barnes proves otherwise—showing that determination, smart networking, and polished application materials can open doors just as effectively as personal contacts.

Key Guidance from the Session:

No prerequisites needed : You don’t need to already know people in the legal field to secure a job as a law student.

: You don’t need to already know people in the legal field to secure a job as a law student. Networking matters—but it’s learnable : Attending law school events, bar association gatherings, or guest lectures provides valuable opportunities. Reach out afterward—be it via email or a brief message—to express appreciation or ask follow-up questions.

: Attending law school events, bar association gatherings, or guest lectures provides valuable opportunities. Reach out afterward—be it via email or a brief message—to express appreciation or ask follow-up questions. Seek genuine engagement : Attend diverse talks—whether on tax law or trial practice—and pay attention to what resonates with you. That authentic curiosity can fuel meaningful connections.

: Attend diverse talks—whether on tax law or trial practice—and pay attention to what resonates with you. That authentic curiosity can fuel meaningful connections. Short, sharp resumes win: Barnes recommends a succinct, one-page resume, ideally paired with a separate transaction sheet if warranted. Avoid verbose CVs that may dilute your strongest points.

Don’t be deterred if you don’t yet have a legal-sector network. Begin with simple gestures—attend, listen, connect—and support your application with clarity and brevity.

