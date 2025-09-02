The 20 Fastest-Growing Legal Practice Areas in 2025

A Roadmap for Attorneys and Firms

Law is changing fast. In 2025, firms are hiring big in the 20 fastest-growing practice areas—from cybersecurity to cannabis law. JDJournal reveals where the demand is hottest and where attorneys have the best shot at success.

Learn more from this report: The 20 Practice Areas Growing the Fastest in 2025 (and What Firms Are Hiring in Them)

Practice Areas on the Rise

Among the specialties seeing the sharpest increases:

Cybersecurity & Data Privacy — soaring with rising cyber threats and new regulations.

Cannabis Law — expanding alongside legalization and shifting federal policy.

Labor & Employment — sustained by workplace disputes and evolving employee protections.

Elder Law — growing as aging populations drive demand in healthcare and retirement planning.

Environmental & Energy Law — fueled by climate initiatives and renewable energy expansion.

Healthcare Law — strengthened by regulatory complexity and consumer protection issues.

Intellectual Property — booming with global innovation, NFTs, and patent protections.

Student Loan Law — spiking amid debt relief programs and repayment challenges.

These are just a sample of the 20 high-growth areas BCG identifies as shaping the future of the profession.

Hiring Outlook

Firms of all sizes—from boutique practices to major AmLaw players—are actively recruiting in these fields. Attorneys with specialized skills in these sectors are especially well-positioned for opportunities in 2025 and beyond.

Insight

The message is clear: aligning your expertise with emerging practice areas is one of the strongest strategies for advancing your legal career. Whether you are a recent graduate, a lateral associate, or a partner considering a pivot, these 20 sectors mark where growth—and opportunity—are strongest.

Stay connected with JDJournal for continuous coverage of hiring trends, practice-area shifts, and insider analysis on where the legal market is headed next.

