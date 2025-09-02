Legal Career Resources

Level Up Your Legal Resume—Master Keywords Without Losing Your Authenticity
Download PDF
In today’s competitive legal job market, a resume packed with the right keywords can make the difference between landing an interview or being overlooked. But according to legal recruiter Harrison Barnes, many attorneys go too far—stuffing their resumes with buzzwords that strip away originality and fail to highlight what truly makes them stand out.

Learn more from this guide: Resume Keywords: Maximizing Impact while Maintaining Originality

Level Up Your Legal Resume—Master Keywords Without Losing Your Authenticity

Key Insights for Attorneys:

  
What
Where


  • Balance is Critical – Keywords help your resume get noticed by both recruiters and applicant tracking systems, but overusing them can make you look generic.
  • Show Real Experience – Instead of relying on vague industry jargon, demonstrate your expertise by weaving practice-specific terms into descriptions of your actual accomplishments.
  • Specialization Wins – Law firms are looking for specialists, not generalists. Well-chosen keywords should reinforce your niche, not water it down.
  • Authenticity Matters – Your resume should reflect your unique career path and voice while still aligning with the language firms are searching for.

Barnes emphasizes that the best resumes don’t just “hit” keywords—they tell a clear, authentic story of professional growth.

Why It Matters

For attorneys navigating lateral moves or competing for top roles, striking the right balance between optimization and originality is essential. By thoughtfully using keywords, candidates can boost visibility without sacrificing individuality—a winning strategy in a crowded legal market.

👉 JDJournal encourages all attorneys and law students to revisit their resumes with these insights in mind. A few smart adjustments could be the key to opening new career doors.

