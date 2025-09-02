How Recessions Shape Litigation Salaries: What Attorneys Need to Know

In times of economic downturn, every attorney wonders the same thing: What happens to salaries when the market shifts? While many practice areas see compensation slow or even freeze, litigation often tells a different story. JDJournal takes a closer look at how recessions really affect litigation pay—and what this means for attorneys navigating uncertain times.
Litigation Salaries Hold Steady
During recessions, law firms typically slow or freeze salary increases across most practice areas. However, litigation pay often remains stable, since firms cannot easily reduce compensation for attorneys in active cases.
Potential Salary Gains at Litigation-Only Firms
Some firms that focus solely on litigation may even see workloads expand during economic downturns. In these cases, demand for attorneys could drive modest salary increases despite the broader slowdown.
Corporate Practice Still Drives Salary Surges
By contrast, in boom times, corporate work fuels salary competition. Mergers, acquisitions, and other transactional matters push firms to raise compensation to retain top talent.
🔑 Key Takeaway
While recessions may cool salary growth across the legal industry, litigation remains one of the most resilient practice areas. For attorneys weighing career paths, understanding these trends can provide clarity in uncertain times.
