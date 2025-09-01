Breaking News

Court Tosses Amy Wax Discrimination Case Over UPenn Sanctions
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Court Tosses Amy Wax Discrimination Case Over UPenn Sanctions

Federal Court Rejects Racial Discrimination Claim

A Philadelphia federal judge has dismissed law professor Amy Wax’s lawsuit against the University of Pennsylvania, ruling her allegations of racial bias “implausible.” Wax, a tenured professor, had challenged disciplinary actions imposed after her widely criticized remarks on minority groups, arguing the university treated her more harshly because she is white and Jewish. Judge Timothy Savage found no factual basis linking her race to the school’s decision.

Wax’s attempt to halt her suspension via a preliminary injunction had already been denied in June. Now, the judge has closed the door on her discrimination claim entirely, noting that her comparisons to other faculty members fell flat—none of whom had made similarly derogatory remarks about minorities.

  
What
Where


Wax first sued UPenn in January 2025 after being sanctioned in October 2024. Her punishments included a one-year suspension at half pay, loss of summer pay, removal of her named chair, and a public reprimand, all stemming from statements deemed racist.

Wax has been a controversial figure since 2017, when she argued for the superiority of Anglo-Protestant cultural norms. Subsequent remarks involving Black, Asian, LGBTQ+, and other minority groups have drawn widespread condemnation and repeated calls for disciplinary action.

Insight

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




This ruling reinforces the principle that anti-discrimination laws protect the speaker—not the speech itself—and cannot be used to shield someone from consequences tied to harmful or hateful remarks. Wax’s case serves as a stark reminder that tenure does not immunize faculty from professional accountability.

Explore the case that reignites debate over free speech and faculty accountability.



Follow JDJournal for continued coverage of high-profile education law cases.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Attorney Insurance Coverage Defense

USA-NJ-Parsippany

2+ Year\'s experience: Insurance Coverage/Defense a plus, NJ & NY Bar required. You should have expe...

Apply now

Litigation Associate

USA-NY-New York City

Join Lerner, Arnold & Winston, LLP – A Premier Law Firm with a Client-Centric Focus Positio...

Apply now

Staff Attorney-Family Law

USA-FL-Tampa

Position Title:  Staff Attorney (Full-time) Location: Tampa Position Description: This posit...

Apply now

Attorney

USA-CA-Los Angeles

LA based law firm with multinational practice seeks a Patent Prosecution / IP attorney. 2+ years of ...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

BCG’s New Guide Unveils How to Spot and Avoid Risky Lateral Hires in Law Firms BCG’s New Guide Unveils How to Spot and Avoid Risky Lateral Hires in Law Firms
Legal News

BCG’s New Guide Unveils How to Spot and Avoid Risky Lateral Hires in Law Firms
Legal Life Under Pressure: 7 Proven Tips to Beat Lawyer Stress and Thrive Legal Life Under Pressure: 7 Proven Tips to Beat Lawyer Stress and Thrive
Lawyers

Legal Life Under Pressure: 7 Proven Tips to Beat Lawyer Stress and Thrive
Unlocking Growth: How Solo and Small Law Firms Can Thrive by Merging with Larger Firms Unlocking Growth: How Solo and Small Law Firms Can Thrive by Merging with Larger Firms
Legal Career Resources

Unlocking Growth: How Solo and Small Law Firms Can Thrive by Merging with Larger Firms
Why Law Firms Should Rethink Hiring Lateral Candidates from Non-Law Firm Backgrounds Why Law Firms Should Rethink Hiring Lateral Candidates from Non Law Firm Backgrounds
Legal Career Resources

Why Law Firms Should Rethink Hiring Lateral Candidates from Non-Law Firm Backgrounds
Unlocking Long-Term Success: The Key to Hiring Attorneys Who Stick Around Unlocking Long-Term Success: The Key to Hiring Attorneys Who Stick Around
Lawyers

Unlocking Long-Term Success: The Key to Hiring Attorneys Who Stick Around
Is It Time to Leave Your Firm? 7 Warning Signs You Can’t Ignore Is It Time to Leave Your Firm? 7 Warning Signs You Can’t Ignore
Legal Career Resources

Is It Time to Leave Your Firm? 7 Warning Signs You Can’t Ignore
Thinking of a Lateral Move? BCG’s Salary Guide Shows Where You’ll Earn More Thinking of a Lateral Move? BCG’s Salary Guide Shows Where You’ll Earn More
Legal Career Resources

Thinking of a Lateral Move? BCG’s Salary Guide Shows Where You’ll Earn More
The Partner Pay Gap: New BCG Report Analyzes Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics BigLaw Partner Pay Revealed: Equity vs. Non-Equity Earnings & ROI by Practice Area
Legal Career Resources

The Partner Pay Gap: New BCG Report Analyzes Equity vs. Non-Equity Economics
Mastering the Art of Handling Difficult Attorneys Without Losing Your Cool Mastering the Art of Handling Difficult Attorneys Without Losing Your Cool
Legal Career Resources

Mastering the Art of Handling Difficult Attorneys Without Losing Your Cool
Career-Killing Mistakes Attorneys Make (And How to Avoid Them) Career-Killing Mistakes Attorneys Make (And How to Avoid Them)
Lawyers

Career-Killing Mistakes Attorneys Make (And How to Avoid Them)

Legal Career Resources

September 4, 2025 Vault Reveals the 2025 “Top 100 Most Prestigious U.S. Law Firms

JDJournal, September 2025 – Prestige has long been a driving force in the legal profession, influencing everything from recruitment and client acquisition to attorney career choices. Each year, Vault publishes its highly anticipated “Law 100” ranking, a definitive list of […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top