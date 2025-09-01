Court Tosses Amy Wax Discrimination Case Over UPenn Sanctions

Federal Court Rejects Racial Discrimination Claim

A Philadelphia federal judge has dismissed law professor Amy Wax’s lawsuit against the University of Pennsylvania, ruling her allegations of racial bias “implausible.” Wax, a tenured professor, had challenged disciplinary actions imposed after her widely criticized remarks on minority groups, arguing the university treated her more harshly because she is white and Jewish. Judge Timothy Savage found no factual basis linking her race to the school’s decision.

Wax’s attempt to halt her suspension via a preliminary injunction had already been denied in June. Now, the judge has closed the door on her discrimination claim entirely, noting that her comparisons to other faculty members fell flat—none of whom had made similarly derogatory remarks about minorities.

What

Where

Search Jobs

Wax first sued UPenn in January 2025 after being sanctioned in October 2024. Her punishments included a one-year suspension at half pay, loss of summer pay, removal of her named chair, and a public reprimand, all stemming from statements deemed racist.

Wax has been a controversial figure since 2017, when she argued for the superiority of Anglo-Protestant cultural norms. Subsequent remarks involving Black, Asian, LGBTQ+, and other minority groups have drawn widespread condemnation and repeated calls for disciplinary action.

Insight

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

This ruling reinforces the principle that anti-discrimination laws protect the speaker—not the speech itself—and cannot be used to shield someone from consequences tied to harmful or hateful remarks. Wax’s case serves as a stark reminder that tenure does not immunize faculty from professional accountability.

Explore the case that reignites debate over free speech and faculty accountability.

Follow JDJournal for continued coverage of high-profile education law cases.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More