Breaking News

Federal Judge Blocks Key ACA Marketplace Rule Changes
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Federal Judge Blocks Key ACA Marketplace Rule Changes

A federal judge has temporarily halted major changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance marketplace, just days before they were set to take effect.

U.S. District Judge Brendan Hurson issued the ruling Friday, pausing enforcement of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Marketplace Integrity and Affordability Rule. The regulation, scheduled for rollout on August 25, aimed to curb alleged fraud and misuse of federal subsidies.

The decision comes after Chicago, Baltimore, and public health groups sued to stop the rule, warning it could strip health coverage from more than two million Americans, especially low-income enrollees. Judge Hurson found the challengers had raised strong claims that several provisions may conflict with the Affordable Care Act.

  
What
Where


As a result, nearly all contested measures—including new fees and tougher eligibility requirements—will remain on hold until the court issues a final judgment.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson praised the ruling, calling it “a critical step to protect residents’ access to affordable insurance and reduce strain on community clinics.”

The lawsuit, filed July 1, is still ongoing, as is a separate challenge brought by Democratic attorneys general.

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




News of the ruling also boosted health insurer stocks, with Centene, Cigna, Molina, Elevance, and UnitedHealth all rising amid expectations that premium hikes tied to the rule may be less severe in 2026.

How do you think this ruling will impact the future of the Affordable Care Act? Share your thoughts with JD Journal’s legal community.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Personal Injury and Liability (Defense)

USA-CA-Pasadena

Pasadena litigation defense firm seeking an experienced Associate Attorney. Litigation defense fi...

Apply now

Legal Runner/Personal Assistant

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Established Personal Injury Law Firm seeks a Legal Runner/Personal Assistant. It is a requirement...

Apply now

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Unlock Your Resume’s Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers Unlock Your Resume's Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers
Legal Career Resources

Unlock Your Resume’s Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers
Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial
Breaking News

Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial
California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What’s Next California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What's Next
Law Students

California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What’s Next
Why Lawyers Quit—and What Firms Must Do to Stop the Exodus Why Attorneys Really Leave Law Firms—And How Firms Can Finally Keep Them
Legal Career Resources

Why Lawyers Quit—and What Firms Must Do to Stop the Exodus
The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top
Legal Career Resources

The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top
The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attrition—And How Firms Can Fix Them The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attrition—And How Firms Can Fix Them
Legal Career Resources

The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attrition—And How Firms Can Fix Them
Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent
Breaking News

Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent
BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: What’s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: What’s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge
Breaking News

BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: What’s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge
Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass
Law Students

Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass
BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay
Legal Career Resources

BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay

Legal Career Resources

August 25, 2025 Overcoming Self-Sabotage—The Path to Lasting Legal Career Satisfaction

Are you holding yourself back without even knowing it? Many attorneys chase prestige, big paychecks, and perfect résumés—only to end up burnt out, unfulfilled, and stuck. A new career roadmap challenges lawyers to break free from self-sabotage and instead build […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top