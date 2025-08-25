Elon Muskâ€™s X Corp. Reaches Tentative $500 Million Settlement Over Severance Lawsuit

Elon Muskâ€™s company, X (formerly Twitter), has agreed in principle to a $500 million class-action settlement with thousands of former employees who claimed they were denied severance pay after Muskâ€™s acquisition of the platform in 2022. The settlement, disclosed in a recent court filing, is still pending final approval from a federal appeals court. ReutersThe GuardianAP News

Background of the Dispute

When Musk bought Twitter for approximately $44 billion in 2022, he swiftly eliminated more than half of its workforceâ€”affecting nearly 6,000 employeesâ€”during a dramatic organizational overhaul. San Francisco ChronicleReuters Former staffers Courtney McMillian and Ronald Cooper spearheaded this class-action lawsuit, alleging the company failed to honor a 2019 severance plan. Under that blueprint, most employees were entitled to at least two months of base pay plus one additional week for each full year of service, while senior employees were entitled to six monthsâ€™ base pay. ReutersThe Guardian

However, plaintiffs contend that many laid-off workers received nothing or at best one monthâ€™s payâ€”far less than what the policy guaranteed. ReutersThe GuardianSan Francisco Chronicle

Legal Proceedings and Settlement Steps

In July 2024, a federal judge in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit under provisions of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), ruling in Muskâ€™s favor. McMillian and Cooper appealed the dismissal, moving the case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The GuardianSan Francisco Chronicle

The latest court filing reveals that both sides have reached an agreement in principle and have jointly asked that a hearing scheduled for September 17 be postponed while they iron out the final settlement details. The appeals court has granted the delay to allow time for that process. San Francisco ChronicleAP NewsReuters

What Remains Unclear

The settlementâ€™s financial specifics, including the breakdown of payouts per employee, remain undisclosed. Should the district court approve the finalized agreement, the settlement is expected to resolve this lawsuit fully and halt the appeals process. San Francisco ChronicleThe Guardian

Notably, other lawsuits stemming from Muskâ€™s Twitter takeoverâ€”such as one filed by former CEO Parag Agrawal and other executives over $128 million in alleged unpaid severanceâ€”are still pending. The GuardianSan Francisco Chronicle

Additionally, legal observers have noted parallels between Muskâ€™s aggressive restructuring approach at Twitter and similar downsizing measures he later influenced within the Trump administrationâ€™s Department of Government Efficiency.

