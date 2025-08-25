Breaking News

Elon Muskâ€™s X Corp. Reaches Tentative $500 Million Settlement Over Severance Lawsuit
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
Elon Muskâ€™s X Corp. Reaches Tentative $500 Million Settlement Over Severance Lawsuit

Elon Muskâ€™s company, X (formerly Twitter), has agreed in principle to a $500 million class-action settlement with thousands of former employees who claimed they were denied severance pay after Muskâ€™s acquisition of the platform in 2022. The settlement, disclosed in a recent court filing, is still pending final approval from a federal appeals court. ReutersThe GuardianAP News

Background of the Dispute

When Musk bought Twitter for approximately $44 billion in 2022, he swiftly eliminated more than half of its workforceâ€”affecting nearly 6,000 employeesâ€”during a dramatic organizational overhaul. San Francisco ChronicleReuters Former staffers Courtney McMillian and Ronald Cooper spearheaded this class-action lawsuit, alleging the company failed to honor a 2019 severance plan. Under that blueprint, most employees were entitled to at least two months of base pay plus one additional week for each full year of service, while senior employees were entitled to six monthsâ€™ base pay. ReutersThe Guardian

However, plaintiffs contend that many laid-off workers received nothing or at best one monthâ€™s payâ€”far less than what the policy guaranteed. ReutersThe GuardianSan Francisco Chronicle

  
What
Where


Legal Proceedings and Settlement Steps

In July 2024, a federal judge in San Francisco dismissed the lawsuit under provisions of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), ruling in Muskâ€™s favor. McMillian and Cooper appealed the dismissal, moving the case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The GuardianSan Francisco Chronicle

The latest court filing reveals that both sides have reached an agreement in principle and have jointly asked that a hearing scheduled for September 17 be postponed while they iron out the final settlement details. The appeals court has granted the delay to allow time for that process. San Francisco ChronicleAP NewsReuters

What Remains Unclear

The settlementâ€™s financial specifics, including the breakdown of payouts per employee, remain undisclosed. Should the district court approve the finalized agreement, the settlement is expected to resolve this lawsuit fully and halt the appeals process. San Francisco ChronicleThe Guardian

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Notably, other lawsuits stemming from Muskâ€™s Twitter takeoverâ€”such as one filed by former CEO Parag Agrawal and other executives over $128 million in alleged unpaid severanceâ€”are still pending. The GuardianSan Francisco Chronicle

Additionally, legal observers have noted parallels between Muskâ€™s aggressive restructuring approach at Twitter and similar downsizing measures he later influenced within the Trump administrationâ€™s Department of Government Efficiency.



Want deeper insights on high-profile lawsuits? Subscribe to JDJournalâ€™s newsletter today.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Personal Injury and Liability (Defense)

USA-CA-Pasadena

Pasadena litigation defense firm seeking an experienced Associate Attorney. Litigation defense fi...

Apply now

Legal Runner/Personal Assistant

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Established Personal Injury Law Firm seeks a Legal Runner/Personal Assistant. It is a requirement...

Apply now

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Unlock Your Resume’s Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers Unlock Your Resume's Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers
Legal Career Resources

Unlock Your Resume’s Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers
Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial
Breaking News

Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial
California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What’s Next California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What's Next
Law Students

California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What’s Next
Why Lawyers Quitâ€”and What Firms Must Do to Stop the Exodus Why Attorneys Really Leave Law Firmsâ€”And How Firms Can Finally Keep Them
Legal Career Resources

Why Lawyers Quitâ€”and What Firms Must Do to Stop the Exodus
The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top
Legal Career Resources

The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top
The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attritionâ€”And How Firms Can Fix Them The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attritionâ€”And How Firms Can Fix Them
Legal Career Resources

The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attritionâ€”And How Firms Can Fix Them
Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent
Breaking News

Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent
BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: Whatâ€™s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: Whatâ€™s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge
Breaking News

BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: Whatâ€™s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge
Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass
Law Students

Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass
BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay
Legal Career Resources

BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay

Legal Career Resources

August 25, 2025 Overcoming Self-Sabotageâ€”The Path to Lasting Legal Career Satisfaction

Are you holding yourself back without even knowing it? Many attorneys chase prestige, big paychecks, and perfect rÃ©sumÃ©sâ€”only to end up burnt out, unfulfilled, and stuck. A new career roadmap challenges lawyers to break free from self-sabotage and instead build […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top