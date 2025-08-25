Legal News

$29 Billion Too Much? Advocacy Groups Urge States to Reject Musk Award
Download PDF
1 Star2 Stars3 Stars4 Stars5 Stars (No Ratings Yet)
Loading...

By
Posted on
$29 Billion Too Much? Advocacy Groups Urge States to Reject Musk Award

A coalition of U.S. labor unions and progressive advocacy organizations—including the American Federation of Teachers and MoveOn—has formally urged state officials overseeing public pension funds to oppose Tesla’s latest compensation proposal for CEO Elon Musk. They argue that such a massive pay award potentially jeopardizes the retirement security of teachers and other public employees. Reuters+1

In a letter shared exclusively with Reuters, the groups called on state financial officers to direct asset managers to reject the proposed payout and press Tesla for more independent board oversight. Reuters+1

This appeal arrives amid an ongoing legal saga: In January 2024, Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick voided Musk’s original 2018 compensation package—then valued at approximately $56 billion—citing serious board conflicts and calling it an “unfathomable” reward. Reuters+1 This month, while the case is still under appeal, Tesla granted Musk an interim award of 96 million new shares, estimated to be worth about $29 billion. Reuters+1

  
What
Where


Tesla’s board defended the move, highlighting that continuing Musk’s leadership is crucial for the company’s evolution from electric vehicle production into robotics and artificial intelligence. Reuters+1

At its annual shareholder meeting in June of last year, Tesla shareholders ratified the original payout and approved the company’s legal relocation to Texas. However, the court challenge remains unresolved, with the judge permitting further appeals. Reuters+1

The advocacy groups emphasized the need to oppose any new pay awards and urged shareholders to vote against board members seen as insufficiently independent of Musk. One advocate stressed: “Shareholders in Tesla shouldn’t be taking dilutions so that the wealthiest man in the world can be handed additional Tesla shares.” Reuters+1

Get JD Journal in Your Mail

Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!




Although Tesla has not yet released its proxy materials for the next annual meeting, the groups anticipate the compensation issue will feature prominently.

Looking to shape the future of corporate law? Stay ahead of the biggest cases impacting executive pay, shareholder rights, and corporate governance. Explore exclusive legal job opportunities on LawCrossing and take the next step in your legal career today.



Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,
Related Law Firms:


sponsored by LAW CROSSING

Read More

Recommended for you








 
 
 

TOP LEGAL JOB

  • SEARCH LEGAL JOBS

LEGAL JOB LISTING

RELEVANT JOBS

Associate Attorney - Personal Injury and Liability (Defense)

USA-CA-Pasadena

Pasadena litigation defense firm seeking an experienced Associate Attorney. Litigation defense fi...

Apply now

Legal Runner/Personal Assistant

USA-NV-Las Vegas

Established Personal Injury Law Firm seeks a Legal Runner/Personal Assistant. It is a requirement...

Apply now

Law Firm Billing Specialist

USA-CT-Danbury

The billing specialist is responsible for the detailed work necessary to help attorneys revise, proc...

Apply now

Sr. Counsel - CA - Personal Injury Insurance Defense Trial Attorney

USA-CA-San Francisco

Hickey Smith Dodd is seeking a California Personal Injury Insurance Defense Attorney with significan...

Apply now

BCG FEATURED JOB

Locations:

Keyword:



Search Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with ...

Apply Now

Education Law Attorney

USA-CA-Carlsbad

Carlsbad office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law attorney with 4-...

Apply Now

Education Law and Public Entity Attorney

USA-CA-El Segundo

El Segundo office of a BCG Attorney Search Top Ranked Law Firm seeks an education law and public ent...

Apply Now

Most Popular

Unlock Your Resume’s Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers Unlock Your Resume's Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers
Legal Career Resources

Unlock Your Resume’s Potential: BCG Attorney Search Releases Premier Resource Hub for Lawyers
Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial
Breaking News

Newsmax Agrees to $67 Million Settlement in Dominion Defamation Case, Citing Unfair Trial
California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What’s Next California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What's Next
Law Students

California Bar at a Crossroads: Hybrid Exam Rollout, Fallout, and What’s Next
Why Lawyers Quit—and What Firms Must Do to Stop the Exodus Why Attorneys Really Leave Law Firms—And How Firms Can Finally Keep Them
Legal Career Resources

Why Lawyers Quit—and What Firms Must Do to Stop the Exodus
The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top
Legal Career Resources

The Harsh Reality of Legal Careers: Only the Exceptional Rise to the Top
The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attrition—And How Firms Can Fix Them The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attrition—And How Firms Can Fix Them
Legal Career Resources

The Hidden Forces Behind Attorney Attrition—And How Firms Can Fix Them
Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent
Breaking News

Top Law Firms Snatch Up the Most Biden-Era Legal Talent
BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: What’s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: What’s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge
Breaking News

BigLaw Revenue Soars in 2025: What’s Behind the 11% Mid-Year Surge
Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass
Law Students

Grade Flip Scandal: Hundreds of California Bar Takers Now Officially Pass
BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay
Legal Career Resources

BigLaw in Turmoil: Willkie Slashes Staff While Paying Lawyers to Stay

Legal Career Resources

August 25, 2025 Overcoming Self-Sabotage—The Path to Lasting Legal Career Satisfaction

Are you holding yourself back without even knowing it? Many attorneys chase prestige, big paychecks, and perfect résumés—only to end up burnt out, unfulfilled, and stuck. A new career roadmap challenges lawyers to break free from self-sabotage and instead build […]

read more

LEGAL RANKINGS

2024 State of the Lateral Law Firm Market


SEARCH IN ARCHIVE

To Top