$29 Billion Too Much? Advocacy Groups Urge States to Reject Musk Award

A coalition of U.S. labor unions and progressive advocacy organizations—including the American Federation of Teachers and MoveOn—has formally urged state officials overseeing public pension funds to oppose Tesla’s latest compensation proposal for CEO Elon Musk. They argue that such a massive pay award potentially jeopardizes the retirement security of teachers and other public employees. Reuters+1

In a letter shared exclusively with Reuters, the groups called on state financial officers to direct asset managers to reject the proposed payout and press Tesla for more independent board oversight. Reuters+1

This appeal arrives amid an ongoing legal saga: In January 2024, Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick voided Musk’s original 2018 compensation package—then valued at approximately $56 billion—citing serious board conflicts and calling it an “unfathomable” reward. Reuters+1 This month, while the case is still under appeal, Tesla granted Musk an interim award of 96 million new shares, estimated to be worth about $29 billion. Reuters+1

What

Where

Search Jobs

Tesla’s board defended the move, highlighting that continuing Musk’s leadership is crucial for the company’s evolution from electric vehicle production into robotics and artificial intelligence. Reuters+1

At its annual shareholder meeting in June of last year, Tesla shareholders ratified the original payout and approved the company’s legal relocation to Texas. However, the court challenge remains unresolved, with the judge permitting further appeals. Reuters+1

The advocacy groups emphasized the need to oppose any new pay awards and urged shareholders to vote against board members seen as insufficiently independent of Musk. One advocate stressed: “Shareholders in Tesla shouldn’t be taking dilutions so that the wealthiest man in the world can be handed additional Tesla shares.” Reuters+1

Get JD Journal in Your Mail Subscribe to our FREE daily news alerts and get the latest updates on the most happening events in the legal, business, and celebrity world. You also get your daily dose of humor and entertainment!!

Subscribe

Although Tesla has not yet released its proxy materials for the next annual meeting, the groups anticipate the compensation issue will feature prominently.

Looking to shape the future of corporate law? Stay ahead of the biggest cases impacting executive pay, shareholder rights, and corporate governance. Explore exclusive legal job opportunities on LawCrossing and take the next step in your legal career today.

MOST POPULAR ARTICLES sponsored by BCG ATTORNEY SEARCH Read More