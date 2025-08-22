Villanova University Law School Active Shooter Report Declared a ‘Cruel Hoax

On August 21, 2025, Villanova University in Pennsylvania experienced a campus-wide lockdown due to a reported active shooter at the Charles Widger School of Law. The incident, which occurred during the university’s new student orientation, prompted immediate law enforcement response and widespread panic among students and families. However, authorities later confirmed that the threat was a “cruel hoax,” with no injuries or evidence of a shooter found.

Incident Overview

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on August 21, a 911 call reported an active shooter inside the law school building, claiming at least one victim. In response, Villanova University issued a shelter-in-place order, advising students and staff to lock and barricade doors. Law enforcement agencies, including the Radnor Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the FBI, swiftly responded to the campus.FOX 29 Philadelphia+6ABC News+6CBS News+6NBC10 Philadelphia+46abc Philadelphia+4CBS News+4

After conducting a thorough search of the premises, authorities determined that there was no active shooter, no injuries, and no firearms present on campus. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer labeled the incident a “cruel hoax” and emphasized the seriousness of such false reports, stating, “If this was indeed a cruel hoax, this is a crime, and we will track you down if it’s the last thing we do.” AP News+10WHYY+106abc Philadelphia+10ABC News+56abc Philadelphia+5WHYY+5

Community Impact

The false alarm occurred during Villanova’s new student orientation, a time when families and students are on campus for move-in activities. The report caused significant distress, with students and parents scrambling for safety. University President Rev. Peter M. Donohue expressed relief that no one was injured and condemned the hoax as a “cruel hoax” that disrupted the community’s sense of security. People.com+76abc Philadelphia+7New York Post+7PBS+10AP News+10New York Post+10

Legal and Institutional Response

In addition to local law enforcement, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro condemned the hoax, describing it as a “swatting incident” and directing state police to utilize all available resources to identify and hold accountable those responsible. CBS News+6News.com.au+6WHYY+6

Villanova University has pledged to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation and to implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The university has also expressed gratitude to the law enforcement agencies and campus safety personnel for their swift and professional response.New York Post+86abc Philadelphia+8FOX 29 Philadelphia+8

Broader Implications

This incident highlights the growing concern over “swatting”â€”the act of making false reports to emergency services to elicit a large-scale response. Such hoaxes not only waste valuable law enforcement resources but also instill fear and disrupt communities. Authorities nationwide are intensifying efforts to address and prevent these dangerous pranks.FOX 29 Philadelphia+2Axios+2WHYY

As investigations continue, Villanova University remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its community. The university urges anyone with information about the hoax to come forward to assist in holding those responsible accountable.

