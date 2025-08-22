Legal Career Resources

Get on Law Firm Radars Before OCI Begins: Here’s How
Are you looking to stand out before the On-Campus Interviewing (OCI) process even starts? The earlier you engage with law firms, the better your chances of landing an interview. Many firms begin identifying promising candidates well before the official recruiting season kicks off. By proactively positioning yourself, you can increase your visibility and secure your spot for OCI interviews.

How to Get Noticed Before OCI:

  1. Attend Firm Events & Receptions
    Engaging in firm-hosted events is a great way to introduce yourself to potential employers. These events allow you to interact with attorneys, learn about firm culture, and make a lasting impression. Be sure to attend receptions, coffee chats, or any events geared towards 1Ls. These connections can set you up for OCI success.
  2. Apply for Diversity Fellowships & Early Access Programs
    Many top law firms offer diversity fellowships and early access programs to identify exceptional students. By participating, you get direct access to summer associate roles and build relationships with key decision-makers at firms. Donâ€™t miss out on these valuable opportunities.
  3. Schedule Informational Interviews
    Informational interviews are a fantastic way to learn more about a firm while building your network. Reach out to alumni or current attorneys at firms you’re interested in to gather insights about their experience and establish meaningful connections. This can give you an edge when OCI rolls around.
  4. Leverage Your Law Schoolâ€™s Resources
    Your schoolâ€™s career services office is a vital resource. Take advantage of resume workshops, networking events, and mock interviews. They can also provide insights into firm preferences and help you refine your application materials to make sure you stand out.

Donâ€™t wait for OCI to startâ€”take charge of your legal career today! Find exclusive job listings, expert resources, and personalized career guidance on LawCrossing.

