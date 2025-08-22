Feeling Burned Out in BigLaw? Here’s How to Reclaim Your Career and Well-Being

Are you feeling the weight of burnout in BigLaw? The demands of long hours and high expectations can take a toll on your mental and physical well-being. If youâ€™re noticing signs of burnout, now is the time to take action.

Here are the 7 key steps you can take right now to manage burnout and get back on track:

1. Recognize the Signs of Burnout

Burnout can sneak up on you. Common signs include chronic fatigue, emotional detachment, mood swings, and decreased work performance. If these sound familiar, itâ€™s time to address the issue head-on.

2. Take Time Off

Use your vacation or personal days to disconnect and recharge. Even a short break can give you the mental clarity needed to regain your focus and energy.

3. Set Boundaries

Protect your personal time by setting clear boundaries. Turn off work emails after hours and make time for activities that help you relax and unwind.

4. Seek Support

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Speak with a supervisor, HR, or a trusted colleague about your burnout. Together, you can find solutions that work for you.

5. Reassess Your Career Path

Burnout can be a signal that itâ€™s time for a change. Reflect on your current role and career goals. Explore lateral moves or even different practice areas that offer better work-life balance.

6. Update Your Resume and LinkedIn

If youâ€™re considering a career move, itâ€™s time to refresh your resume and LinkedIn profile. Start networking to discover opportunities that align with your professional goals.

7. Prioritize Your Mental Health

Take care of your mental health. Whether through self-care practices, therapy, or talking with a support network, prioritizing your well-being is essential for long-term career success.

